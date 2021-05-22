newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

‘I learned a lot this year’, says Fulham boss Scott Parker

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzPZ8_0a7vxaP500
Fulham manager Scott Parker says he has learned from his side's relegation season (PA Wire)

Scott Parker says he has “a million percent learned” from Fulham’s Premier League campaign, even though it has ended in relegation.

Fulham who take on the team they at one point looked likely to catch, Newcastle, in their final game of the season on Sunday, saw their return to the Championship confirmed with three games left.

Parker’s side started the season looking destined for the drop, conceding 10 goals in their opening three matches, but over the winter they managed to close a 10-point gap to safety to just two points behind the then 17th-placed Magpies.

However, a run of just one point from seven games following their shock win at Liverpool in early March sealed their fate.

“A million percent I’ve learned,” Parker said ahead of the Newcastle clash. “I’m always going to learn. That’s the way it is.

“I hear people often talking about inexperience of managers or players even – ‘There is not a lot of experience, they are still learning’.

“But the day I stop learning is probably the day I stop doing this job. It was the same as a player. At 34 years of age, with 400-odd appearances in the Premier League, I was still learning.

“There were still things coming to me that I didn’t remember or I had never seen before. That’s going to be the same in anyone’s walk of life.

“Of course experience gives you more, of course it does. You can revert back to them. But the world is evolving so quick.

“If you are surprised by the latest gadget that’s out or the new training technique, the new whatever, then that’s the day you stand still.

“I learned a lot this year, like I learned a lot last year. But I think that will forever be the case to be honest with you.”

Fulham have relied heavily on loan players this term, signing seven over the course of the campaign, all of whom have played prominent roles, with Joachim Andersen acting as stand-in captain for the majority of the season due to Tom Cairney’s lengthy injury lay-off.

Another stand-out loanee was goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who arrived from Paris St Germain. He has made 116 saves, keeping nine clean sheets, in the league, and his form has even earned him a recall to the France squad.

“He’s been absolutely superb, a top keeper, unbelievable goalie on the pitch in what you see, an elite athlete, an elite professional,” Parker said of the 28-year-old.

“You can tell instantly the calibre of players and clubs he’s been around, the way he acts and the ways he holds himself.

“We’ve given the loan players here a platform, improved them, given them the game time they needed. They’ve done very well for us, they’ll leave here feeling in a good place.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cairney
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Alphonse Areola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Liverpool#Paris St Germain#Newcastle#A Million Percent#Championship#Magpies#The Premier League#Relegation#Unbelievable Goalie#Stand In Captain#Loan Players#Inexperience#Things#France#400 Odd Appearances#Campaign#Winter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Fulham F.C.
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLdailyjournal.net

Fulham relegated from English Premier League after 1 season

LONDON — Relegation, promotion, and now relegation again. Fulham’s rollercoaster ride between the top two divisions of English soccer has taken the London club back out of the Premier League, its fate sealed by losing to Burnley 2-0 on Monday. Fulham joined Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion in going...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Fulham braced for battle to keep Parker

Fulham are struggling to hold onto young manager Scott Parker after their relegation from the Premier League. The Cottagers put up an admirable fight after a very poor start to the season. However, they are officially down with three games remaining. The Daily Mail has claimed Parker has impressed with...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Scott Parker admits he is 'hurt' and 'gutted' as the Fulham manager bemoaned his side's lack of quality after the Cottagers' relegation from the Premier League

Scott Parker has bemoaned Fulham's lack of quality as the Cottagers were put out of their misery and relegated from the Premier League on Monday night. The west London club entered their clash with Burnley needing a win to keep their faint survival hopes alive. However, strikes from Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood consigned the newcomers to immediate relegation to the Championship.
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Fulham: Bobby Decordova-Reid was awful in defeat to Burnley

Fulham were relegated back to the Championship on Monday night as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Burnley at Craven Cottage. First half goals from Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood were enough to seal the three points for the Clarets, which ensures that Scott Parker’s side will be playing in the second tier once again next season.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Tottenham Hotspur issued Scott Parker boost as potential Jose Mourinho replacement could leave Fulham

According to Eurosport, Scott Parker could be about to leave his position as Fulham’s head coach in a boost to Tottenham Hotspur’s search for Jose Mourinho’s successor. The north Londoners have given Ryan Mason the reigns until the end of the season (BBC) as they look to take their time over their next managerial appointment, but have established a shortlist of candidates which includes Parker’s name (football.london).
NFLTribal Football

Fulham will not consider sacking manager Parker

Fulham will not consider sacking manager Scott Parker. The Sun says Fulham will not sack Parker despite friction between the manager and the club's ruling Khan family. Owner Shahid Khan and his son Tony, the club's controversial director of football, are fuming with their 40-year-old manager after a late-season capitulation saw them relegated with three games to go.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Fulham

Everything that you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s match:. (1) Manchester United lost twice at Old Trafford last week, including a 4-2 defeat at the hands of arch-rival Liverpool. Before that, the Reds hadn’t lost in the Premier League since the end of January. If United get back to winning ways against Fulham on Tuesday night, they would guarantee themselves a second-place league finish.
Premier Leaguehighpresssoccer.com

Premier League Matchday 36 Betting Lines: Fight for the Top 4

This weekend, we have eight Premier League games due to Chelsea and Leicester City’s FA Cup Final clash. All that’s left to play for is European qualification, with every team from 3rd to 9th still in contention. Hit me up on Twitter @RegistaPicks with your thoughts, who you support, and...