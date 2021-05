Recent reports indicate that the Iraqi Air Force (IQAF) is presently facing a multitude of problems that raises questions about its future. contractors providing crucial maintenance and technical support for the IQAF’s 34 F-16C/D Block 52 fighter-bombers are evacuating Iraq again, at least for a few months, due to the continuous threat of Iran-backed Iraqi militia rocket attacks. Balad Airbase, where most of Iraq’s F-16s are based, came under repeated rocket fire in recent months. The evacuation of the contractors could have grave ramifications for the future of the IQAF F-16s, the most sophisticated jets in that country’s arsenal.