Energy Industry

Fire at Poland’s largest lignite mine out, unit to be shut

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland — A fire engulfed a conveyer belt at Poland’s largest brown coal mine Saturday before it was extinguished, and a linked power plant will have one of its units shut because the fire disrupted coal deliveries. The midday fire at the Belchatow mine in central Poland covered the...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
