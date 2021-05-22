Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Uplands of the Bootheel WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Most of Hidalgo, Grant and Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may accompany these winds with a few visibilities dropping below 3 miles.alerts.weather.gov