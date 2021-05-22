newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grant County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Uplands of the Bootheel WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Most of Hidalgo, Grant and Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may accompany these winds with a few visibilities dropping below 3 miles.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sierra County, NM
County
Grant County, NM
City
Gila, NM
County
Hidalgo County, NM
County
Luna County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowlands#Black Range#River Valley#Gila River#Wind Advisory#Sierra Counties#Southern Gila Foothills#Southwest Desert#Sierra County Lakes#Southern Gila Highlands#Gusts#Mdt#Target Area#Uplands#Severity#Dust#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS ON MONDAY .Very dry air with Minimum RH values in the single digits, ongoing drought conditions, and winds around 20 MPH will create high to very high fire danger across portions of southwest and south central New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA... Southwest and South Central New Mexico including Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. * WIND...20 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across portions of the Bootheel, Rio Grande Valley, and Northern Lincoln National Forest. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible on Saturday .The approach of an upper trough on Saturday brings very dry weather and gusty southwesterly winds for southern New Mexico. Minimum relative humidity will drop to the single digits, while winds will be above 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The most affected areas will be southwest New Mexico east of the Continental Divide and moving to the northeast along the Rio Grande Valley, and the Sacramento Mountains. Currently, we are uncertain about the fuel moisture levels in Texas due to the precipitation expected this afternoon and evening. If the area does not receive enough precipitation, the Texas zones will be added to the product as they meet the wind and humidity criteria. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112 and 113 in New Mexico. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Otero Mesa, Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Otero Mesa; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO...SOUTHEASTERN LUNA...SOUTHERN DONA ANA AND EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles east of Columbus to 8 miles southwest of San Elizario. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph with Blowing Dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Chaparral, Clint, Horizon City, Santa Teresa, Vado, Anthony, Hueco Tanks, Sunland Park, Afton, Anthony Gap, Canutillo, San Elizario, Berino and San Miguel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 115 and 164. Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 44. Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 9.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Otero Mesa, Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Otero Mesa; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO...SOUTHEASTERN LUNA...SOUTHERN DONA ANA AND EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles east of Columbus to 8 miles southwest of San Elizario. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph with Blowing Dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Chaparral, Clint, Horizon City, Santa Teresa, Vado, Anthony, Hueco Tanks, Sunland Park, Afton, Anthony Gap, Canutillo, San Elizario, Berino and San Miguel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 115 and 164. Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 44. Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 9.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Otero Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Otero Mesa; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility around one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern New Mexico and far west Texas. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON .A passing upper level trough will again help generate a bout of enhanced winds Monday afternoon. While wind speeds will be much less than Sunday, they will still be strong enough that when combined with very low RH values, critical fire weather conditions will occur. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 111 AND 112 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone 112 generally along and west of the Rio Grande. * WIND...West-northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.