Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible on Saturday .The approach of an upper trough on Saturday brings very dry weather and gusty southwesterly winds for southern New Mexico. Minimum relative humidity will drop to the single digits, while winds will be above 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The most affected areas will be southwest New Mexico east of the Continental Divide and moving to the northeast along the Rio Grande Valley, and the Sacramento Mountains. Currently, we are uncertain about the fuel moisture levels in Texas due to the precipitation expected this afternoon and evening. If the area does not receive enough precipitation, the Texas zones will be added to the product as they meet the wind and humidity criteria. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112 and 113 in New Mexico. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.