Catron County, NM

Red Flag Warning issued for South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 14:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains High Fire Danger Expected for Southwest New Mexico This Evening .Southwest flow has strengthened this afternoon across southwest New Mexico, with sustained speeds of 20 to 25 mph. RH has fallen to below 15% for most areas, promoting high fire danger. Fine fuels and grasslands will be particularly susceptible to rapid fire spread. Winds will be strongest along mountain gaps and exposed ridge lines. Across South Central New Mexico, there will be a sharp gradient in humidity, roughly along the Rio Grande Valley. Winds are expected to subside after sunset, with very poor RH recoveries overnight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110, 111, and 112 in southwest New Mexico. This includes Grant, Luna, Sierra, Hidalgo, and Dona Ana Counties and portions of Catron, Otero, and Lincoln Counties. * WIND...Southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Along and west of the Rio Grande Valley. There will be a sharp humidity gradient near eastern Dona Ana and Sierra Counties. The strongest winds will occur along the Continental Divide in western New Mexico. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Southwest Mountains; West Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SOCORRO COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 136 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Magdalena, or 25 miles northwest of Socorro, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Magdalena. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 115 and 116.
Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 11:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 11:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Southwest Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY UNTIL 1130 AM MDT At 1109 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles northwest of Beaverhead, or 22 miles southeast of Reserve, moving east at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Catron County.
Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS TODAY .Very dry air with minimum RH values in the single digits, ongoing drought conditions, and winds 20 to 25 MPH will create very high fire danger across portions of southwest and south central New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA... Southwest and South Central New Mexico including Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. * WIND...20 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...All of Southwest New Mexico, portions of the Rio Grande Valley, and the northern Lincoln National Forest. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY FOR PARTS OF WESTERN NM AND THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return Monday for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, and middle Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, and middle Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-11 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR MONDAY .Very dry air with Minimum RH values in the single digits, ongoing drought conditions, and winds around 20 MPH will create high to very high fire danger for portions of southwest and south central New Mexico. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA... Southwest and South Central New Mexico including Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. * WIND...20 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across portions of the Bootheel, Rio Grande Valley, and Northern Lincoln National Forest. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Special Weather Statement issued for Otero Mesa, Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Otero Mesa; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO...SOUTHEASTERN LUNA...SOUTHERN DONA ANA AND EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles east of Columbus to 8 miles southwest of San Elizario. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph with Blowing Dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Chaparral, Clint, Horizon City, Santa Teresa, Vado, Anthony, Hueco Tanks, Sunland Park, Afton, Anthony Gap, Canutillo, San Elizario, Berino and San Miguel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 115 and 164. Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 44. Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 9.
Special Weather Statement issued for Otero Mesa, Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Otero Mesa; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO...SOUTHEASTERN LUNA...SOUTHERN DONA ANA AND EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles east of Columbus to 8 miles southwest of San Elizario. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph with Blowing Dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Chaparral, Clint, Horizon City, Santa Teresa, Vado, Anthony, Hueco Tanks, Sunland Park, Afton, Anthony Gap, Canutillo, San Elizario, Berino and San Miguel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 115 and 164. Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 44. Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 9.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Otero Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Otero Mesa; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility around one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern New Mexico and far west Texas. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-03 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Sacramento Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MDT Monday.
High Wind Warning issued for Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Uplands of the Bootheel HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...New Mexico Bootheel. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.
Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Southern Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Tularosa Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Along and adjacent to east slopes of Organ and Franklin mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MDT Monday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
Dona Ana, Otero Counties Placed on Least Restrictive Level for COVID-19 Restrictions

New Mexico health officials say 30 counties in the state are on the least restrictive level for COVID-19 restrictions, and now Dona Ana and Otero counties are on that level. Dona Ana and Otero are among eight counties that have been shifted to the state’s turquoise level. The levels allow for removal of restrictions as soon as public health data shows COVID-19 is diminishing within a county.
High Wind Warning issued for Southern Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-03 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Tularosa Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Along and adjacent to east slopes of Organ and Franklin mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MDT Monday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern New Mexico and parts of portions of far west Texas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely and could result in visibilities being reduced below 5 miles.
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Highlands; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, Upper Tularosa Valley and Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern New Mexico and parts of portions of far west Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely and could result in visibilities being reduced below 5 miles.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 09:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-04-29 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet Moderate heavy snowfall expected through the remainder of the morning over the higher elevations of the Sacramento Mountains .An upper low moving across far southern New Mexico has spread moisture across much of southern New Mexico, resulting in areas of moderate snow over the Sacramento Mountains. The heavier snow should be limited to elevations above 7500 feet, although some snow is possible down to 6500 feet early this morning. Showers will continue this afternoon, but temperatures should warm above freezing for all but the highest places (above 9000 feet), for any snow to change to rain. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with storm totals of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Higher elevations above 7500 feet in the Sacramento Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers will continue this afternoon but are expected to change to mostly rain.