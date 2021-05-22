Red Flag Warning issued for South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains High Fire Danger Expected for Southwest New Mexico This Evening .Southwest flow has strengthened this afternoon across southwest New Mexico, with sustained speeds of 20 to 25 mph. RH has fallen to below 15% for most areas, promoting high fire danger. Fine fuels and grasslands will be particularly susceptible to rapid fire spread. Winds will be strongest along mountain gaps and exposed ridge lines. Across South Central New Mexico, there will be a sharp gradient in humidity, roughly along the Rio Grande Valley. Winds are expected to subside after sunset, with very poor RH recoveries overnight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110, 111, and 112 in southwest New Mexico. This includes Grant, Luna, Sierra, Hidalgo, and Dona Ana Counties and portions of Catron, Otero, and Lincoln Counties. * WIND...Southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Along and west of the Rio Grande Valley. There will be a sharp humidity gradient near eastern Dona Ana and Sierra Counties. The strongest winds will occur along the Continental Divide in western New Mexico. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.