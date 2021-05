GitHub is the home for software development teams and is the place where they collaborate and build. For larger organizations, you might have a dedicated reporting team that wants to export this activity at a granular level, so it can be modified and presented for audits. GitHub provides a powerful API for accessing this data programmatically, but we know that may not be the perfect solution for the many people involved in a given organization. In fact, a common request we’ve seen is for the ability to download issues and other repository data as a CSV file. Sometimes, you just want a spreadsheet!