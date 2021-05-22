newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Oprah Winfrey Defends Meghan, Harry From Critics Who Claim They're Hypocrites: 'Privacy Doesn't Mean Silence'

By Catherine Armecin
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oprah Winfrey defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from critics who called them hypocrites for asking for privacy. Winfrey said they deserve to have a life where they are "not intruded upon by photographers" The host also said the Sussexes did not share any regrets with her regarding their decision...

www.ibtimes.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Interview#Cbs#Fast Company#Duke Of Sussex#Privacy Winfrey#Hypocrites#Critics#Silence#Wanting Privacy#Entertainment Tonight#People#Unwanted Media Attention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Apple
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental HealthAceShowbiz

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry Announce Apple TV+ Series About Mental Health

The upcoming show, titled 'The Me You Can't See', will chronicle stories meant to help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being. AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new docuseries will arrive on Apple TV+ this month. The upcoming show, titled "The Me You Can't See", will chronicle stories meant to help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.
Traffic AccidentsOk Magazine

Footage Of Young Prince Harry Looking Distraught At Princess Diana's Funeral Shown In New 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer — Watch

Prince Harry's upcoming series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can't See, features emotional footage of the young Duke of Sussex at Princess Diana's 1997 funeral. In the series trailer about mental health, released Monday, May 17, Harry — who was only 12 when his mom died from a car crash — was seen looking devastated while bowing his head next to Prince Charles.
CelebritiesIn Style

Meghan Markle Makes a Cameo in the Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's Documentary

From Lady Gaga to his own wife, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has arranged all the heavy-hitters for his mental health documentary with Oprah. Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the documentary, The Me You Can't See — and it features a brief cameo from the Duchess of Sussex, who shows up at around 1:54 in the background of what looks like a virtual appearance recorded by Prince Harry from their Montecito home. She can be seen wearing a white T-shirt that reads, "Raising the Future."
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Oprah Winfrey Tearfully Recounts Traumatic Childhood Moment She's Never Spoken About With Dr. Oz (Exclusive)

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about a traumatic childhood moment. Ahead of the media mogul's appearance on The Dr. Oz Showon Thursday, ET has an exclusive clip of Winfrey emotionally recounting a terrifying moment she's never shared about until now. In the video, Winfrey, who is promoting her new book, What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing, gets candid about the memory that is linked to her feeling unsafe while sleeping.
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Unite on 'The Me You Can't See': TV Review

Oprah Winfrey’s interview, earlier this year, with the former working royal and his wife Meghan put utterly modern confessionalism to work to explode the image Buckingham Palace had cultivated over centuries. The pair’s revelations about their alienation from what they described as a restrictive, unfeeling and openly racist “firm” raised painful and pointed questions about what lay ahead for a family so bound up by tradition that it broke members apart. For all the chaos and noise of that moment, though, it was possible to wonder, too, what the future held for a couple that had now told a story with a beginning (their coupling), a middle (their near-undoing), and an end (their seemingly boundless future outside the monarchy, in what was once referred to as private life). Harry and Meghan were unburdened, and were disentangled from the origin of their global fame. They plainly had interest in doing good work, but that would be perhaps most easily accomplished by holding our attention. And what was left to share?
CelebritiesPosted by
Shore News Network

Prince Harry: The First Amendment is bonkers

The U.K.’s Prince Harry is having a hard time adjusting to life in what’s left of free America and even though the First Amendment has been watered down significantly, the prince says the whole thing is ‘bonkers’. “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry to Oprah: ‘I Will Never Be Bullied Into Silence’

In The Me You Can’t See, his new docuseries about mental health with Oprah Winfrey that premieres Friday on Apple TV+, Prince Harry expresses his frustration with his father, Prince Charles, for enabling the suffering he experienced as a child. He also discussed his disappointment that Charles never intervened later in life when he and wife Meghan Markle experienced scrutiny in the public eye.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry - Oprah interview: 13 of the most explosive revelations from The Me You Can’t See

Prince Harry has again sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a candid discussion about his mental health struggles and the importance of seeking help in a wide-ranging interview, in which he touched on the loss of his mother and the treatment of his wife Meghan Markle.In the five-episode docuseries The Me You Can’t See, which was released on Apple TV+ on 21 May, the Duke of Sussex, and other notable individuals including Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and basketball star DeMar DeRozan, spoke with the TV host about the importance of breaking down mental health stigmas.Follow live: Prince Williamclaims BBC fueled...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Meghan and Harry: Celebrities who also live in Santa Barbara, from Oprah to Ellen

On Wednesday 12 August, a day after the publication of Finding Freedom, an unofficial biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it was confirmed that the couple have moved from Los Angeles to a permanent home in Santa Barbara, California. A spokesperson for the couple told The Independent in a statement that the Sussexes “moved into their family home in July of this year”, adding: “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”As for their neighbours,...
Celebritiesfilmdaily.co

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever return to their royal life?

It doesn’t seem likely that Prince Harry or Meghan Markle will be returning back to their old royal life anytime soon. In the recent Apple TV documentary series all about the married couple, Prince Harry has stepped forward to accuse his family of neglecting and forcing him into silence. However, the thirty-six-year-old has finally decided to stand up and speak for what’s right. Let’s take a look at what that entails here.
Mental Healththefreshtoast.com

The Moment Prince Harry Realized He Needed Therapy

In a new series, Prince Harry talks about his traumatic experiences and the reason why he decided to get therapy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have steadily grown into some of the world’s most prominent mental health advocates. In the new Apple TV+ series “The Me You Can’t See”, Harry spoke about his mental health, which was heavily impacted by his mother’s death and his upbringing. He spoke about how Meghan convinced him to go to therapy and get treatment for the unresolved issues of his childhood.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Elliot Page Tells Oprah Winfrey Why He Spoke Out About His Top Surgery: 'It Has Changed My Life'

Elliot Page is opening up about his decision to speak about his top surgery and the importance of supporting health care for transgender people. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Page's candid sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, the actor revealed why he previously came forward with his health information in a March interview with TIME magazine.