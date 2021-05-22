Texas Roadhouse off to Rough Start with 6 Health Code Violations

Marysville, OH

Texas Roadhouse at 16601 Square Dr, Marysville had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, the new Texas Roadhouse received a total of 6 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Union County Health Department.

3717-1-05.1(O)(1) / Using a handwashing sink - accessible at all times

Critical Handwashing sink not accessible. The Rolling cart was blocking the handwashing sink. PIC removed the cart during the time of inspection.



3717-1-04.5(A)(1) / Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils.

Critical Corrected During Inspection Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The blade on the can opener is dirty. Needs to be washed, rinsed, sanitized, and air-dried after each use. PIC moved the can opener to the dishwashing area.

3717-1-02.3(C) / Hair restraints - effectiveness.

Corrected During Inspection Food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint. Several employees did not have their hair restraint.



3717-1-03.2(K) / In-use utensils - between-use storage.

Corrected During Inspection In-use utensils improperly stored. Dipper well was not running during the time of inspection.



3717-1-03.2(K) / In-use utensils - between-use storage.

Corrected During Inspection In-use utensils improperly stored. The ice scoop handle was in the ice.



3717-1-06.4(B) / Cleaning - frequency and restrictions.

Facility not maintained clean. The floor in the walk-in freezer is dirty.

