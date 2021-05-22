newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Roadhouse off to Rough Start with 6 Health Code Violations

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iioBV_0a7vw66100

Marysville, OH

Texas Roadhouse at 16601 Square Dr, Marysville had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, the new Texas Roadhouse received a total of 6 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Union County Health Department.

3717-1-05.1(O)(1) / Using a handwashing sink - accessible at all times
Critical Handwashing sink not accessible. The Rolling cart was blocking the handwashing sink. PIC removed the cart during the time of inspection.

3717-1-04.5(A)(1) / Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils.
Critical Corrected During Inspection Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The blade on the can opener is dirty. Needs to be washed, rinsed, sanitized, and air-dried after each use. PIC moved the can opener to the dishwashing area.

3717-1-02.3(C) / Hair restraints - effectiveness.
Corrected During Inspection Food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint. Several employees did not have their hair restraint.

3717-1-03.2(K) / In-use utensils - between-use storage.
Corrected During Inspection In-use utensils improperly stored. Dipper well was not running during the time of inspection.

3717-1-03.2(K) / In-use utensils - between-use storage.
Corrected During Inspection In-use utensils improperly stored. The ice scoop handle was in the ice.

3717-1-06.4(B) / Cleaning - frequency and restrictions.
Facility not maintained clean. The floor in the walk-in freezer is dirty.

How do you feel? What do you think?

View All 18 Commentsarrow_down
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

 https://www.sciotocountydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Ohio Government
Marysville, OH
Government
City
Marysville, OH
Local
Texas Health
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#Rough Start#Health Inspectors#Pic#Inspection Equipment#Oh Texas Roadhouse#Violations#Inspection Food Employee#In Use Utensils#Cleanliness#Facility#Hair Restraints#Dipper#Storage#Square#Effectiveness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Read the latest Ohio public health order on wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order Monday that aligns the statewide mask mandate with that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between now and June 2, when all coronavirus-related public health orders are rescinded, except in nursing and assisted-living facilities,...
Texas Statenewschannel6now.com

Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits ending in Texas

Texas (TNN) - *A press release from the office of Gov. Abbott*. Governor Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Shamrock Irish Pub in Logan Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Thursday, January 21, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Fairview Park, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Fairview Tavern Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Sunday, March 15, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/ or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”)
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Blue Front Cafe in Zanesville: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Friday, January 29, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), Christine Neuman, knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Union County, OHMarysville Journal-Tribune

County to be unmasked

Most COVID-19 public health orders will end on June 2, Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday. The orders that will be removed include facial covering requirements, social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor events. “We knew that, at some point in time, this would be the next step...