Slew of new Cities: Skylines DLC bring new visual and audio delights to your cityscapes
Cities: Skylines is most certainly one of the best city sim styled titles available today. Yes it can be daunting, with the huge range of options available to players taking some getting used to, but once you begin to embrace the power that you have, will discover a universe that is absolutely ripe for reaping. That universe continues to get better too, and today, on the back of PDXCON Remixed, Cities: Skylines has received a whole host of new great content.www.thexboxhub.com