newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

17 Stunning DIY Summer Decorations With A Farmhouse Flair

architectureartdesigns.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting ready to spend this summer at home? That is a wonderful idea, not just because the effects of the pandemic have still not died down, but because your home can be a wonderful place to spend the summer in. Of course, to enjoy it, you will need to have some outdoor spaces that you can use non-stop, but that is a big step and if you’re looking at summer decorations, you probably already have an outdoor space to begin with.

www.architectureartdesigns.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Summer#Cor#Diy#Decoration#Amazing Projects#Lemon Mantel#Diy Summer Decorations#Farmhouse Flair#Diy Summer Wreath#Diy Summer Lemon#Diy Projects#Summer Themes#Amazing Ideas#Flowers#Home#Thrifty Summer#Step Tutorials#Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Carving Out This Much Extra Square Footage Can Up Your Home’s Value by 23%

Location, finishes, school zones, acreage—these are all factors that determine a home’s value. Another important one? Square footage, particularly “livable” square footage. Adding a small sunroom off of the kitchen or a whole separate level can pay off big time. In the United Kingdom, Build4Less found that double-story extensions (when you extend the size of your living space on two floors) can bump a property’s value up by 23 percent. The magic number: around 430 square feet.
Real Estatecincinnatimagazine.com

A Historic, Sun-Filled Paradise in North Avondale

Hidden among a grove of mature trees, this historic North Avondale stunner has been updated with loads of modern amenities that have us swooning. The white stucco home hardly blends in against the backdrop of trees and shrubs, but thoughtful hunter green trim beautifully ties in with the surrounding greenery.
Home & GardenJournal Inquirer

Kitchen Makeover Magic: The Top Reasons to Reface Instead of Replace

(BPT) - The prospect of a kitchen renovation project can weigh heavy on the minds of homeowners. From wallets to dry wall, the mere thought of dipping into your rainy-day fund only to have the most important room in your house uprooted for an undisclosed amount of time is enough to convince many to keep those outdated cabinets installed in the ’70s. The good news is, there is a sensible and convenient alternative to your kitchen conundrum in cabinet refacing! Here are the top reasons to reface instead of replace.
Interior Designdwell.com

Plywood Partitions Divvy Up Space in a Free-Flowing London Townhouse

Nimtim Architects reimagines a ’70s residence for a growing family, creating simple, flexible rooms that connect with the garden. In 2015, a young couple expecting their first child reached out to Nimtim Architects to extend their townhouse in Forest Hill, London, to make room for their growing family. Fruit Box, as the addition is called, was finally completed in 2020 after delays in planning and approvals—and none too soon, as the family had welcomed their second child during construction.
Interior Designhomedit.com

40 DIY Picture Frame Ideas For Personalized And Original Decors

Personally, I’m not a big fan of framed pictures displayed around the house but I have to admit that there are some pretty interesting ways to make these things stand out. Some are so inspiring that they make you reconsider your home decor. Obviously, we’re talking about projects that you can do yourself and customize in any way that you want. Have a look at these DIY picture frames and let your creativity run wild.
Interior Designhomedit.com

How To Reinvent Your Cozy Home With A DIY Farmhouse Mirror

Feeling like something is missing from your beautiful home’s decor? There’s lots of little details that we add with time which end up making a space feel more like home. So what else could your home need right now? Perhaps a farmhouse mirror. You could put one in your entryway...
LifestyleRed Ted Art's Blog

DIY Paper Box Strawberry

Here is a DIY Gift Box idea with a difference – make a simple Paper Box Strawberry!! Who doesn’t love a cute Strawberry Craft? All you need is red and green paper and a little thread! We have created some handy Strawberry Gift Box Templates for you – if you find it easier to use those – but you can also use simple red and green paper and follow the easy instructions below.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

DIY Decorative Candle Holder Made From Basic Materials

Candles make lovely decorations and can instantly change the ambiance in a room from cold to warm and inviting. They can also be displayed in all sorts of beautiful and interesting ways and they can also have various different significances. If you’d like to add more candles to your own...
PetsTrendHunter.com

Functional Decor Pet Furniture

The Genggo Pets furniture is a design-conscious range of solutions for pet owners that will enable them to support the needs of their furry friends, while still taking their own home decor aesthetics into account. The handmade pet furniture from the Philippines-based brand is locally made and highlights a rustic...
Interior DesignDaily Press

DIY Decor: Here’s a twist on a mid-mod frame

Warm temperatures and cool breezes have become an increasingly frequent backdrop to our days. This prompted me to create an outdoor project. Café light pole pots are all the rage on Pinterest these days, but if I hang string lights, it will be from trees, so I took a left turn. Still, I think you will agree that my mid-mod, farmhouse-ish frame has a springy vibe. That largely is a function of the color palette I chose, and the frame would be just as appealing in other color combinations.
Lifestyledailytitan.com

Tips For Graduation Cap Decoration

With graduation amongst us, students are preparing for the closing of this monumental part of their lives. Preparing can take up a lot of time, and cause stress, something grads can do to enjoy this moment a little bit more is by customizing their graduation caps. This DIY video gives you tips and tricks that can apply to any creative and personalized design you can think of. (Stephanie Castillo/Daily Titan)
Interior DesignPosted by
TheStreet

DMF Maison Launches With Bold Flair

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most of us spend a lot more time at home these days. The same furniture you've had forever and those standard white walls aren't cutting it anymore. New York-based DMF Interiors founder and interior designer Deborah Fribourg noticed a pattern among her clients, friends, and family—all were specifically seeking interior decor advice that was different from the generic solutions on home decorating sites. Thus, the idea to create DMF Maison was born.
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

Farmhouse Style Coasters Dollar Tree Diy Craft

"How to make farmhouse style coasters with Dollar Tree supplies. This uses mini wood pallets and a mini wooden crate from Dollar Tree. I also used rub on transfers from Dollar Tree. I painted the coasters and then sealed with so they are water proof. These are adorable wooden coasters that are cheap to make and very easy. You can get creative with the designs to match your decor with different paint or rub ons or even stickers."
Interior Designmakeuseof.com

11 Unique and Easy DIY Tech Gadgets That Will Enhance Your Decor

Imagine infusing technology seamlessly with your interior decor to give it an exclusive touch? You don't have to be tech-savvy to make gadgets that can complement your decor. It only requires creativity and basic tech knowledge. Better yet, you can make use of readily available resources at home. Don't miss...
Home & GardenSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Decorations‌

With an outdoor party, there’s no need to go overboard with decorations: an easy way to add charm to your outdoor space is by putting up string lights. Hang them from gutters or fences or wrap them around trees and deck railings. You can use larger string lights with vintage-inspired bulbs or put out classic Christmas lights with white cords. Keep them on throughout your daytime party or set them on a timer to turn on around dusk.
Texas Stateonekindesign.com

This stunning Texas farmhouse perfectly blends modern and rustic design

This rustic farmhouse style home was designed by Geschke Group Architecture in Lakeway, a city in Travis County, Texas. Proudly nestled high above the road, this unmistakable Southern Belle would be at home on any Texas ranch. Comforts abound in this exceptional home that boasts 3,741 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Take Your Bedroom To The Next Level With These Brilliant Design Ideas

Our bedrooms are the place where we feel most at home. We all wait for that moment that we lay on our beds after a long, busy day. Moreover, our emotional well-being is influenced by the ambiance of the room we stay in. Therefore, our bedrooms should reflect our personality and style. Since bedrooms are the place where we unwind and relax, they should be designed to help us decompress and enjoy a good sleep quality. In this article, we will provide you with some tips and tricks that would take your bedroom to the next level!
Home & Gardenamazingarchitecture.com

Create the Perfect Modern Farmhouse

In today’s world, everyday life can seem to be taken hostage by over extravagance, complexities, and clutter. So much so, that when you finally make it back to your house at the end of the day, you’re left longing for a return to something much more simple and minimal even.