Just before 10:30 a.m. Monday an 18-wheeler was southbound on the I-69 feeder between Fostoria and East River when the driver attempted to turn right into the driveway of a business from the left lane. As the driver did so a pickup pulling a trailer loaded with concrete sawing equipment was in the right lane. The 18-wheeler turned into him causing heavy damage to the pickup and trailer and causing a fuel leak on the 18-wheeler. There were no injuries but with leaking fuel and the damage to the vehicles, it took an extended time to clear the scene. Milstead Hazmat responded to the scene. Splendora Police investigated the crash.