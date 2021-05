It's such a broken record on my part to default this space to being critical of my two congressmen. But, I shall do so until I don't. Rep. Chris Stewart, who—between his former career in the U.S. Air Force and now as a U.S. congressman—has a near lifetime of working for you and me (in theory), represents me via our downtown office located in the marginalized Democratic slice of his district. No one I know has ever seen him in downtown, and yet, he's my rep. He will be on the government dole long after he denies Utahns the similar privilege of having any social dividends provided by Dyadya Sem, I mean, Uncle Sam. If you speak Russian better than I do, I apologize if I have that wrong.