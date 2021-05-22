The Fall of the House of Gates?

There are many aspects of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ marriage that we will likely never understand as they separate after 27 years together, a development announced earlier this week by the ex-couple on Twitter. But one particularly unusual detail about the tech billionaire’s union gained interest today after a 1997 Time profile resurfaced in which his relationship with longtime ex-girlfriend Ann Winblad was discussed in some depth, including the extent to which they remained involved after his marriage to Melinda. Per the article, Gates and Winblad continued to spend a long weekend on the beach together once a year even after he married Melinda in 1994 — and it seems to have been an agreed-upon dynamic with Melinda.