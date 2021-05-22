newsbreak-logo
The Fall of the House of Gates?

By Tim Schwab
realclearmarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFully reckoning with Bill Gates means not just focusing on how he treats women—vital as that is—but also confronting our own deep-seated worship of wealth and hard-wired belief in hero narratives. Read Full Article »

www.realclearmarkets.com
CelebritiesJezebel

Bill Gates Was Allegedly a Creep to Women He Worked With

It’s been just a couple of weeks since Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce and we’ve already learned quite a bit about the factors that may have contributed to the split. (Presumably thanks to Melinda Gates’s divorce lawyers and apparently dogged public relations team.) On Sunday night, Bill Gates...
Celebritiesthearticle.com

Why I admire Melinda Gates

Melinda and Bill Gates’s divorce is bad news, and not only for them and their children. Their marriage was a symbol of hope for women who aspire to an equal marriage after giving up their careers — a symbol that is now broken. They both used to speak about their relationship as a marriage “between equals” — though they acknowledged that it took “a while” to get there. Melinda managed to regain equality with her husband many years after she gave up her job to dedicate herself fully to her family. She did so by becoming co-chair of the multi-billion-dollar Gates Foundation.
BusinessHollywood Reporter

Bill Gates

Microsoft Investigated Bill Gates Before He Left the Board (Report) Board members at Microsoft Corp. made a decision in 2020 that it wasn’t appropriate for its co-founder Bill Gates to continue sitting on its board as they investigated the billionaire’s…. Bill and Melinda Gates to Divorce After 27 Years of...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Bill Gates Took Yearly Beach Vacations With This Ex Throughout His Marriage to Melinda Gates

There are many aspects of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ marriage that we will likely never understand as they separate after 27 years together, a development announced earlier this week by the ex-couple on Twitter. But one particularly unusual detail about the tech billionaire’s union gained interest today after a 1997 Time profile resurfaced in which his relationship with longtime ex-girlfriend Ann Winblad was discussed in some depth, including the extent to which they remained involved after his marriage to Melinda. Per the article, Gates and Winblad continued to spend a long weekend on the beach together once a year even after he married Melinda in 1994 — and it seems to have been an agreed-upon dynamic with Melinda.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Housing starts fall as builders contend with shortage of materials and labor

U.S. home builders started construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million in April, representing a 9.5% decrease from the previous month's downwardly-revised figure, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday. Compared with April 2020 though, housing starts were up 67%, though the year-over-year comparison is skewed somewhat by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic's onset a year ago. The pace of permitting for new housing units increased again in March. Permitting for new homes occurred at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.76 million, up 0.3% from March and 61% from a year ago. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected housing starts to occur at a pace of 1.70 million and building permits to come in at a pace of 1.77 million.
Relationship AdviceTimes-Herald

The Gates split and 'gray divorce'

Lots of ink has been spilled over the announced divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates, the software billionaire couple who became two of the world’s most generous philanthropists. Perhaps that means that thousands of ordinary people care, as they seem to about the British royals. And maybe that means there...
AgricultureMother Jones

Bill and Melinda Gates’ Empire of Dirt

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Bill Gates, in his journey from software oligarch to philanthropist, has managed to hang on to a personal fortune worth $127 billion, making him the globe’s second-wealthiest person. As his wife Melinda French Gates’ divorce from him proceeds, it will be fascinating to see what becomes of the couple’s massive holdings of farmland. Together, the Gateses are the United States’ “largest private farmland owners,” the trade journal Land Report recently revealed. They preside over 242,000 acres nationwide, an empire of dirt worth a cool $5 billion—meaning, even one of them leaves the divorce with nothing more than the farms, that person will comfortably retain billionaire status.
Real Estatespglobal.com

April US housing starts fall 9.5% from March: Census Bureau

April US housing starts fell 9.5% from March, possibly signaling cooler demand amid record-high costs for building materials, such as polyvinyl chloride, that have driven up home prices, according to data the US Census Bureau released May 18. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
LifestyleStuck in Customs

Red Gates in Kyoto in the Evening

Dr. Roland Griffiths, Ph.D., is a professor of neuroscience, psychiatry, and behavioral science and director of the Psychedelic and Consciousness Research at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He is the author of over 400 scientific research publications and has trained more than 50 postdoctoral research fellows. He has been a consultant to the National Institutes of Health and numerous pharmaceutical companies in the development of new psychotropic drugs.
Celebritiestechnocracy.news

Bill Gates: The Last Technocratic Hero Falls?

The carefully-crafted image of Bill Gates as benevolent geek, model husband and father, corporate philanthropist and all-around genius savior of the world – is shattered. His divorce is revealing that he is little more than a greedy reprobate philanderer who seeks to fill his own carnal lusts. What better way...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Gates Foundation sold over $1B in stock ahead of divorce announcement

The trust of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sold off $1.4 billion in stock in the first quarter of 2021, raking in a huge profit months before the billionaire couple announced their divorce. The foundation’s trust, one of the largest in the world, revealed in filings with the Securities...
Greensboro, NCwfdd.org

Magnolia House Raises Funds For Renovations To Open As Inn This Fall

The team behind the Magnolia House, a historic landmark in Greensboro, is raising the funds necessary to bring it back to life as an inn this fall. The house was home to the Magnolia Hotel in the 50s and 60s. It was owned and operated by the Gist family and featured throughout the years in the Green Book – a publication outlining safe places for Black travelers to stay and dine during the Jim Crow era.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Next Web

If a satellite falls on your house, space law protects you – but there are no legal penalties for leaving junk in orbit

On May 8, a piece of space junk from a Chinese rocket fell uncontrolled back to Earth and landed in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives. A year ago, in May 2020, another Chinese rocket met the same fate when it plummeted out of control into the waters off the West African coast. No one knew when or where either of these pieces of space junk were going to hit, so it was a relief when neither crashed on land or injured anyone.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

Bill Gates has been riding out his high-profile divorce from Melinda Gates by hiding away in an ultra-exclusive golf club in California for the last few months, according to a new report.The New York Post’s Page Six gossip column cited an anonymous source familiar with the situation that said the billionaire was keeping his head down at The Vintage Club, which advertises itself as "one of the United States' most prestigious and ultra-exclusive private country club communities." The 712-acre resort has reportedly been Mr Gates' home for the last three months, leading a source speaking with Page Six to conclude...
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

Housing prices soaring from Rapid City to Sioux Falls

Historically low interest rates, out-of-staters, limited inventory and higher construction prices for new homes have made for a frenzied housing market that has put homeownership further out of reach for some South Dakota residents. The competitive housing market is leading to a range of outcomes often seen in coastal states...
Gates, NYmonroecopost.com

LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs. #ReadWomen Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 27 via Zoom. This book club exclusively reads female authors. Registration required. Ongoing. Chili Art Group at GPL: Stop in the library to enjoy an exhibit by the Chili Art Group through the end of...
allaboutcircuits.com

Gate Drive Measurement Considerations

One of the primary purposes of a gate driver is to enable power switches to turn on and off faster, improving rise and fall times. Faster switching enables higher efficiency and higher power density, reducing losses in the power stage associated with high slew rates. However, as slew rates increase, so do measurement and characterization uncertainty.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

How Much House Does $2 Million Buy In Sioux Falls?

The Spring Parade of Homes is upon us and with home prices in the Sioux Falls area higher than they probably ever have been, I was wondering what one million dollars would buy. Turns out there are several properties in Sioux Falls that are over a million, so I bumped up the price to two million and found two. One of them is pending so I will feature the other home that is still available.
Celebritiesjustrichest.com

Melinda Gates is Poised To Become The Second Richest Woman Behind Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Here’s Why

When ordinary folks like you and I get a divorce, the impact majorly revolves around the personal effect on the individuals. However, it is a different ballgame when billionaires split as there are billions of dollars on the line and the potentiality of creating new billionaires or decreasing the holdings of some others. For instance, when Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie, split in 2020, she received $38 billion worth of stocks in her ex-husband’s company. That amount has since grown upwards of $60 billion and she is now one of the 25 richest individuals in the world.