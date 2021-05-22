Inside the Rise and Fall (and Fall) of Crap Coins

Gold markets fluctuated during the trading session on Monday, as we are trying to digest significant gains from the previous breakout. The downtrend line that I have marked on the chart clearly suggests that there was a bit of a change overall. Breaking above the $1850 level was a significant victory in and of itself, but the fact that we also broke above a trendline certainly helps as well. Furthermore, buyers will take a look at this through the prism of a “golden cross”, which is very bullish from a longer-term standpoint. That is down at the $1800 level, so I think that is essentially the “floor in the market” that we have at the current time.