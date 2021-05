You live on a street with seven homes. Six homes are the same size, the seventh is twice as big. Across the street is a lake, which has been rising. Fearing that your home will be flooded, you start building a dam on the edge of your property. Other homes do the same. Each year, as the lake get higher, you build your dam higher. But the large home is not building a dam, so despite all your efforts, your property will be flooded.