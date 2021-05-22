Oprah Winfrey surprised by Prince Harry’s dedication to The Me You Can’t See

Oprah Winfrey was impressed and surprised by how involved Prince Harry became in the production of their new mental health series, The Me You Can’t See .

The Duke of Sussex, who is an executive producer in the Apple TV Plus series, sat down with Winfrey to talk about his mental health, the impact of his mother’s death on his life, and why he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from the royal family.

Harry and Oprah appeared on Good Morning America on Friday to talk about the series and the importance of speaking up about mental health.

During the interview, Oprah said the duke never missed a production meeting and sometimes turned in his notes before she did.

She said: “I would have to say that Harry was in every meeting, he was there, usually on Zoom before I was and turning in his notes before I did.

“And I was like, ‘Oh! Harry turned in his notes already’.”

Harry added: “I didn’t know that it was a competition. Now that I know, I’m very glad I did.”

Winfrey replied: “Every time you beat me with the notes, Harry! Every time.”

The pair emphasised the need for people to talk about their mental health more openly and to “heal”.

In the series, Harry said he began therapy four years ago in order to “deal with my past”. He described his memories of his mother being chased by paparazzi and said he was angry there has been “no justice at all” after her death.

Harry told GMA : “if we hold on to grief, it manifests itself and appears later in life. That’s what I’ve learned in this process.”

The duke made several revelations in the series about the royal family’s lack of response when he and Meghan reached out for help after receiving attacks by the media and online.

“Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect.

“We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”