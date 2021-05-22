newsbreak-logo
Oprah Winfrey surprised by Prince Harry's dedication to The Me You Can't See

By Kate Ng
The Independent
 3 days ago

Oprah Winfrey was impressed and surprised by how involved Prince Harry became in the production of their new mental health series, The Me You Can’t See .

The Duke of Sussex, who is an executive producer in the Apple TV Plus series, sat down with Winfrey to talk about his mental health, the impact of his mother’s death on his life, and why he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from the royal family.

Harry and Oprah appeared on Good Morning America on Friday to talk about the series and the importance of speaking up about mental health.

During the interview, Oprah said the duke never missed a production meeting and sometimes turned in his notes before she did.

She said: “I would have to say that Harry was in every meeting, he was there, usually on Zoom before I was and turning in his notes before I did.

“And I was like, ‘Oh! Harry turned in his notes already’.”

Harry added: “I didn’t know that it was a competition. Now that I know, I’m very glad I did.”

Winfrey replied: “Every time you beat me with the notes, Harry! Every time.”

The pair emphasised the need for people to talk about their mental health more openly and to “heal”.

In the series, Harry said he began therapy four years ago in order to “deal with my past”. He described his memories of his mother being chased by paparazzi and said he was angry there has been “no justice at all” after her death.

Harry told GMA : “if we hold on to grief, it manifests itself and appears later in life. That’s what I’ve learned in this process.”

The duke made several revelations in the series about the royal family’s lack of response when he and Meghan reached out for help after receiving attacks by the media and online.

“Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect.

“We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

Traffic AccidentsOk Magazine

Footage Of Young Prince Harry Looking Distraught At Princess Diana's Funeral Shown In New 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer — Watch

Prince Harry's upcoming series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can't See, features emotional footage of the young Duke of Sussex at Princess Diana's 1997 funeral. In the series trailer about mental health, released Monday, May 17, Harry — who was only 12 when his mom died from a car crash — was seen looking devastated while bowing his head next to Prince Charles.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Prince William Lashes Out at the BBC's 'Deceit', Claiming Bombshell Interview with Princess Diana in 1995 Made His Parents Relationship 'Worse'

Prince William has made a statement in which he expressed anger with the “deceitful way” in which Martin Bashir secured his bombshell 1995 Panorama interview with the Princess of Wales, which rocked the royal family to its core. An independent inquiry by Lord Dyson into the circumstances surrounding the interview...
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Prince Harry on His Apple Project ‘The Me You Can’t See’: This Docu-Series on Mental Health Gave Me Great Satisfaction

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is looking forward to the release of a project he is passionate about titled The Me You Can’t See on Apple TV plus later this month. He has a lot of good things in the pipeline: An addition to the family, his second daughter with Meghan Markle is expected in summer, and his Apple TV plus series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ will release on May 21. Talking about the upcoming series, Harry has produced with Oprah Winfrey to address issues on mental health while opening up about their own mental health journeys and struggles, a source revealed to US Weekly that the docu-series is Harry’s ‘one of the passionate projects.’ Prince Harry Shares How He Used to Meet Meghan Markle, Hiding From Media Attention.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

The Me You Can't See Director Dawn Porter on What Led Prince Harry to Go Through Therapy on Camera

A little more than two months ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made headlines around the world with their shockingly candid sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. Now, Prince Harry is teaming up with the queen of American television once again, only this time, it's as co-creators and executive producers of a new mental health–focused docuseries on AppleTV+ called The Me You Can't See.
TV & VideosBirmingham Star

'The Me You Can't See' trailer

Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey dropped the trailer of their much-anticipated documentary series 'The Me You Can't See' that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. The moving trailer also shows them opening up about their own pain. The...
TV & Videosimore.com

Apple TV+ shares 'The Me You Can't See' trailer featuring Prince Harry

I don't know who needs to see this, but this two-minute 26-second trailer is powerful stuff. The Me You Can't See is a new docuseries co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. With storytelling at its core, this timely series gives a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding and compassion. It's about people, our experiences, and why we feel the way that we do.
Mental HealthHello Magazine

Prince Harry's biggest revelations from mental health series The Me You Can't See

Prince Harry bared his soul as he took part in mental health series, The Me You Can't See, which he created and produced with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+. The Duke of Sussex made a number of revelations, admitting that he was willing to take drugs at the most "nightmarish" period of his life and also that an argument with his wife Meghan Markle led him to start therapy.
TV & VideosReporter

‘Army of the Dead,’ Oprah and Prince Harry’s ‘Me You Can’t See,’ Marvel’s ‘MODOK,’ All-Star ‘Solos’ Among Streaming Bonanza, PBS Goes Inside the Met

After briefly invading theaters, Zack Snyder’s zombie epic lands on Netflix. Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry collaborate on a series about mental health. Marvel goes for laughs in the animated M.O.D.O.K. The stars come out for Amazon Prime’s Solos anthology. PBS takes viewers inside one of the world’s greatest museums.
Books & LiteratureGrazia

Everything You Need To Know About The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry's New Documentary

Ever since Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US, we have been grateful for every glimpse we can get. For the most part, those have come from Zoom calls with charities, the occasional candid shot of them out and about, a public appearance or two and, of course, their high profile interviews with James Corden and Oprah Winfrey. Now, Harry is back as a producer and participant in The Me You Can't See, a hotly anticipated documentary about mental health. Here's what you need to know.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWeek

The daily gossip: Ellen DeGeneres is now complaining about feeling 'canceled,' a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry baby name rumor, and more

For a moment there, it seemed like Ellen DeGeneres might actually go softly into that good night of retirement, after it was reported Wednesday that she is ending her talk show not because of the fallout from her toxic workplace scandal, but because she wasn't being creatively "challenged" enough. Unfortunately, DeGeneres couldn't stop talking. Appearing on Today on Thursday, while still insisting the scandal had nothing to do with her decision, DeGeneres described being "canceled." She claimed that her employees describing their history of mistreatment "was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated" — not, you know, actually pervasive — and that the criticism of her felt "very misogynistic," even though her female staff were the ones who described a culture of rampant sexual misconduct. Yep, now might be the time to … stop talking. [Today, The Week]