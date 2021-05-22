First Alert Weather: A few more showers/storms Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Saturday felt and looked like summer, with warm air, more humidity, and a few pop-up showers. We will see a repeat of this on Sunday. Most of the day will be dry, but a few more showers and thunder will develop early afternoon and push south. The best chance of getting some stormier weather will be in the Southern Tier and southern Finger Lakes, but widespread severe weather isn't anticipated. Temperatures will be mild once again, with lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and dew points in the 60s making it feel a bit muggier once again. Showers push south by evening the passage of a cold front. This front will wash away the warm and muggy air, bringing a return to lower humidity, some sun, and temperatures in the lower 70s on Monday.