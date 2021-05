With a district title on the line in the biggest game of the season, the star that shone the brightest turned out to be an unassuming first-year varsity player. Montesano pitcher Reghann Fairbairn had the best game of her young varsity career, throwing a four-hit shutout and smashing a solo home run in Montesano’s 4-0 victory in the 1A District 4 Championship game on Wednesday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.