Shamea Morton Claps Back After Someone Says She & Porsha Williams Have Daddy Issues

Real Housewives of Atlanta didn’t give me as much as I was hoping for this season. Whew has it made up for that in the last 48 hours. Porsha Williams getting engaged to Simon Guobadia, her RHOA friend of’s husband, is all I can think about. Sure, Porsha is trying to claim she wasn’t close with the friend in question, Falynn Guobadia. She’s even trying to say that the divorce has nothing to do with her because they have only been dating for a month. A whole month and they are engaged. We know something isn’t adding up. Especially because Falynn was claiming at the end of March she and her husband were working it out. And Simon was apparently also busy with another woman in between Falynn and Porsha. The mess of it all!