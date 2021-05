JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three teenagers are recovering from gunshot wounds Sunday morning after an overnight shooting in Downtown Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were called to reports of multiple shots being fired near 100 W. Monroe St. around 12:05 a.m. While they were on the way to the scene, officers were notified of a crash at Laura and Forsyth streets with two gunshot wound victims inside the vehicle, JSO says.