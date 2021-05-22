newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

MAMAMOO: Solar Shocked Fans With Unusual Yet 'Interesting' Eating Habit

By Stacy Pantoja-Contreras
Posted by 
Business Times
Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MAMAMOO is gearing up for their official comeback this year. While they seemingly place their focus on their return to the music scene, some of the members remain active on their other ventures. For Solar, she continues to upload content on her YouTube channel, "Solarsido." On Friday, a new video...

www.btimesonline.com
Business Times

Business Times

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mamamoo#Beautiful Music#Eating#Music Video#Video Music#New Music#Mamamoo#Solar#Bandwagon Asia#Strawberries#Music Scene#Strawberry Milk#Mukbang Videos#Youtube Channel#Camera#Leaves#Strawberry Jams#Scones#Packs#Burpee Push Ups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Milk
News Break
Travel
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNME

MAMAMOO surprise fans with intriguing new teaser

South Korean girl group MAMAMOO have unexpectedly dropped a new teaser, hinting at a potential upcoming comeback. At Midnight KST (May 14), the quartet shared a cryptic new teaser on Twitter. The caption reads “MAMAMOO is coming back for you,” alluding to a possible upcoming release and referencing the lyrics of their 2016 single ‘Decalcomanie’.
TravelPosted by
UPI News

Mamamoo soak up the sun in 'WAW' concept photo

May 17 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo is teasing its new EP. The K-pop stars shared a concept photo Monday for the forthcoming mini album, WAW, or Where Are We. The picture shows Mamamoo members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa standing in the sun. Mamamoo announced its comeback...
WorldSoompi

MAMAMOO’s Solar, Gummy, Lee Seung Chul, And Bae Chul Soo To Be Judges On New KBS Audition Program

MAMAMOO’s Solar, Gummy, Lee Seung Chul, and Bae Chul Soo will be judges on the new KBS singing audition show “That Song We Loved, New Singer” (literal title)!. “That Song We Loved, New Singer,” which has begun receiving applications nationwide and will launch this summer, is a survival audition program out to discover a new singer who will sing old songs that touched the nation during the 1970s to the 1990s with emotions of the present generation.
TV Showskentlive.news

The Chase contestant's big Golden Mile blunder leaves fans shocked

Viewers of the hit ITV quiz show The Chase were up in arms today when a contestant made a big blunder. Alan, a Special Educational Needs teacher in Salford, was the first contestant out of Gary, Sue, Kiera and Alan to go forward for the cash builder and then face the chaser.
TravelNews-Medical.net

New touring installation will travel around the UK to talk about meat-eating habits

'Meat Your Persona' is a new touring installation designed to get the UK talking about eating meat, its environmental impact, and how much meat is actually good for you. Drawing on research from LEAP (Livestock Environment and People) at the University of Oxford, the pop-up initiative has been created by public engagement consultancy The Liminal Space and funded by Wellcome.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Singing Billie Eilish Song Yields Shocking Elimination of Fan Favorite

“American Idol” top four finalist Casey Bishop made a bold move Sunday night, sitting down with mentor Finneas to take on Billie Eilish’s “Wish You Were Gay.” She rocked the song’s co-writer/producer, and the judges, too — yet, despite all that love, apparently not everyone wished she would stay. “So,...
Technologygadgetsandwearables.com

G-Shock GBA900 is Casio’s most budget-friendly fitness watch yet

Casio has launched late last week the G-Shock GBA900. With a $130 price-tag, this is its most affordable fitness tracking watch to date. Apart from the questionable naming convention, the recognizable feature of Casio G-Shock watches is their robustness. In that sense, G-Shock GBA900 is no different. The thing is...
Lifestylewatchtime.com

The Slimmest G-Shock Yet: Introducing the G-Steel GSTB400-1A

If Japan’s G-Shock has been known for anything in its history, it’s for producing substantial, ready-for-anything sports watches. Recently the Casio-owned brand built upon that legacy while reaching in a novel direction, unveiling its slimmest timepiece to date. Here’s what you need to know about the new G-Steel GSTB400-1A. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
Consequence

Doja Cat and SZA Perform “Kiss Me More” at 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

Open a new tube of chapstick and check out Doja Cat and SZA’s first performance of “Kiss Me More” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. “Kiss Me More” is the first single from Doja Cat’s upcoming album, Planet Her, and Sunday marked the first time she and SZA have sung it together live on stage. Surrounded by dancers with their heads in giant orange balls, the pair delivered a stylish performance. SZA sang from atop a rotating pedestal platform before kicking it down to Doja for a dance-remix breakdown. Check it out ahead.
Detroit, MIonedetroitpbs.org

5/24/21: One Detroit – Punk Music in Detroit / Women in Jazz / History of Almond Boneless Chicken

Formed in 1976, Cinecyde may have been Detroit’s first punk band. 45 years later, they just released a new album, were nominated for a Detroit Music Award, and have no plans of slowing down. Chris Jordan delves into their history in the early days of the Detroit punk scene, talks to the band about the making of their new record, Vegetable or Thing, and gives us a look at their new music video.
Musicspectator.us

The sermons poked out of the songs like busted bed springs: Van Morrison livestream reviewed

Rumors of Van Morrison’s demise are much exaggerated, as his recent livestream proved (Richard Young/Shutterstock) Over the decades, Van Morrison’s role within the tower of song has shifted from chief visionary officer to head of complaints. It’s not a promotion. The title track of his new album, Latest Record Project, Volume 1, is a rebuke to those who insist on living in an artist’s past rather than his present. A laudable sentiment, perhaps, but one less easy to put into practice when Morrison’s present consists of 28 tracks which hone an already ornery worldview to a paranoiac peak. When he isn’t griping about his divorce he’s peddling half-baked conspiracy theories, sneering at internet users and ‘media junk’ and bitching about modern music, crooked politicians and false prophets.