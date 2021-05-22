MAMAMOO: Solar Shocked Fans With Unusual Yet 'Interesting' Eating Habit

Rumors of Van Morrison’s demise are much exaggerated, as his recent livestream proved (Richard Young/Shutterstock) Over the decades, Van Morrison’s role within the tower of song has shifted from chief visionary officer to head of complaints. It’s not a promotion. The title track of his new album, Latest Record Project, Volume 1, is a rebuke to those who insist on living in an artist’s past rather than his present. A laudable sentiment, perhaps, but one less easy to put into practice when Morrison’s present consists of 28 tracks which hone an already ornery worldview to a paranoiac peak. When he isn’t griping about his divorce he’s peddling half-baked conspiracy theories, sneering at internet users and ‘media junk’ and bitching about modern music, crooked politicians and false prophets.