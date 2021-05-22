newsbreak-logo
Seth Rollins and Adam Cole discusses their clash from 2019

In WWE Seth Rollins has twice held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, once the NXT Championship, and twice the Universal Championship which effectively makes him a 5-time world champion, twice the Intercontinental Championship, once the United States Championship and six times (shared record with Kofi Kingston) the Raw Tag Team Championship (twice with Dean Ambrose, once with Roman Reigns, once with Jason Jordan, once with Braun Strowman and once with Buddy Murphy), turning out to be the eleventh wrestler to complete the Grand Slam; he was also the winner of the 2014 edition of Money in the Bank, who successfully cashed at WrestleMania 31, and the 2019 edition of the Royal Rumble match.

WWElastwordonsports.com

WWE Matches of the Month: April 2021

Every month, our own Scott Edwards compiles his own list of the best WWE matches of each month. From Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, the options are seemingly endless. The matches will include ones you may not think about as well as ones you hear about on social media as soon as they finish. PPV or TV, these matches will be the best of the best from the previous month of WWE action and will receive a rating out of the traditional 5 stars. (DISCLAIMER: This list is subjective and is compiled exclusively by Scott Edwards; there will obviously be matches he may have missed that you may feel deserve credit – we encourage you to list some of your best WWE matches of the month in the comments section below to help add to the list!)
WWEBleacher Report

Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro WWE Universal Title Match Set for WrestleMania Backlash

The main event for WrestleMania Backlash is set, with Cesaro challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Cesaro earned his shot at the Head of the Table after beating Seth Rollins on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX. HE DID IT! @WWECesaro will challenge @WWERomanReigns w/ @HeymanHustle for...
WWEf4wonline.com

Throwback edition of WWE SmackDown set for next week

Next week's SmackDown will be a special episode of the show. During SmackDown tonight, a commercial aired announcing that next Friday's SmackDown will be a throwback edition of the show. "Next Friday, we're going back -- way back," the commercial said before announcing that Friday Night SmackDown throwback edition will take place next Friday (May 7). The show will air live on Fox at 8 p.m. Eastern time.
MLB411mania.com

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 05.01.21 – Tamina Is Angry, Heyman Talks Daniel Bryan, and More!

-Back with Talking Smack and this one should be interesting as it will have the fall-out from Reigns banishing Bryan from SmackDown. Let’s get to it!. -Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and introduces Paul and asks him how he is filling. “With my hands.” AWESOME! I swear that was an Animaniacs joke back in the day! Paul brings up that he took a shower earlier and was naked and Kayla doesn’t want to hear anymore. Kayla mentions it is hard to get answers from Paul and he shoots back he is the son of a lawyer so he has been trained well. He does promise her he will answer a question and she tries to ask about the 6 person tag that started SmackDown, but the continues by hyping up Bianca’s defense at WrestleMania Backlash. Heyman tells her that less is more and she needed to just ask a simple question and that is question should be how does Daniel Bryan feel. “I don’t know, so go to the hospital and ask him. Thank you Roman Reigns.”
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review: 5.7.21

It’s time for a special show with a Throwback edition of Smackdown. I’m not sure what that is going to entail but we are going to be seeing at least the old logo. I can’t imagine we’ll be seeing the big fist just due to logistics, but a few cameos should be in order as well. Let’s get to it.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SmackDown TV Ratings Increase for Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins, 'Throwback' Episode

It turns out going retro is good for WWE ratings. Friday's throwback edition of SmackDown drew an average of 2.16 million viewers and an 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Those numbers are slightly up in both overall viewership and the demo from last week's SmackDown, which averaged 1.92 million viewers and drew an 0.5 among people aged 18-49.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 5/8 – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Jimmy Uso’s return and how it might affect plans for Cesaro, Rollins, and Bryan, sudden push for tag teams, more (67 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure, Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati discuss Jimmy Uso’s return and how it might affect plans for Cesaro, Seth Rollins, and Daniel Bryan. They also look at the sudden push for tag teams in a throwback edition of NTIA!
WWEbleedingcool.com

Smackdown Video Highlights From the Throwback Edition

Missed WWE Smackdown last night? You're better off for it because you can take in the show much more quickly by watching the clips WWE posts to YouTube. The special throwback edition of WWE Smackdown began with the return of Jimmy Uso during the obligatory Roman Reigns opening promo. Cesaro tries to interrupt, only to be attacked by Seth Rollins. Teddy Long returned to declare that if Cesaro could beat Rollins in a match, he'd earn a title shot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.