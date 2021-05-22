newsbreak-logo
BILL LEWIS: Don't Get Lost in Translation, Harry.

By Bill Lewis
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite their plaintive pleas for privacy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be doing anything but shying away from the spotlight. Chatting with Oprah (and dropping a bombshell or two along the way), signing lucrative business deals with companies about whose products they have little familiarity (the Hunter Biden approach?), and hobnobbing with Hollywood glitterati. And now Harry has questioned the value of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution in a podcast. None of those actions add up to the idea of keeping a low profile.

www.mdjonline.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Podcast
Country
China
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental Healththefreshtoast.com

The Moment Prince Harry Realized He Needed Therapy

In a new series, Prince Harry talks about his traumatic experiences and the reason why he decided to get therapy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have steadily grown into some of the world’s most prominent mental health advocates. In the new Apple TV+ series “The Me You Can’t See”, Harry spoke about his mental health, which was heavily impacted by his mother’s death and his upbringing. He spoke about how Meghan convinced him to go to therapy and get treatment for the unresolved issues of his childhood.
CelebritiesRogersville Review

Paul Burrell: Diana would be 'heartbroken' over Harry's interviews

Paul Burrell thinks Princess Diana would be “heartbroken” over Prince Harry’s recent public confessions and outbursts. The former butler thinks his late boss – who tragically died in a car accident in 1997 – would “disapprove” of her son’s public criticism of the British royal family in interviews with Oprah Winfrey and urge him to live a quiet, private life with his pregnant wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two-year-old son Archie.
TV & VideosPosted by
People

Why Prince Harry 'Volunteered' to Do On-Camera Therapy for The Me You Can't See Docuseries

Dawn Porter, a director on Apple TV+'s The Me You Can't See, is addressing Prince Harry's decision to show himself in a therapy session in the new mental health docuseries. In a new interview with Town & Country magazine, Porter spoke about the decision behind Harry's emotional on-camera therapy, which is documented in the five-part docuseries that was co-created with Oprah Winfrey.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Hannity calls out Prince Harry: We don't need First Amendment 'lectures' from you

Fox News host Sean Hannity delivered a scathing monologue after Prince Harry called the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution "bonkers" during a podcast appearance. "I have a message for Harry, who is now attacking one of America's most sacred rights, the freedom of speech under our First Amendment. Harry, we really don't need you coming from England to give us lectures on the First Amendment," Hannity said.
Montecito, CAHello Magazine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set for new neighbours

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home in Montecito, California is a popular neighbourhood among celebrities – so much so that Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly moving back into her old property three years after she sold it. The talk show host and her wife Portia de Rossi previously lived in...
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Meghan Markle performs Reiki touching therapy on son Archie, dogs: report

Meghan Markle is going full Left Coast when it comes to the mental wellbeing of her royal brood. The former "Suits" star and LA native has been introducing her husband, Prince Harry, and son, Archie, to a slate of New-Agey alternative healing techniques since they moved out to California last year, according to a report.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Harry and Meghan movie’s lead actors leaves fans confused: ‘They don’t even come close’

The casting choices for a new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle movie is leaving people feeling quite confused.Lifetime Canada is capitalising on the global interest in the married couple by producing a brand new film about them stepping away from their royal duties. It will be called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.The lead stars have now been revealed – Prince Harry will be played by Jordan Dean, while Sydney Morton will play Meghan.According to the film’s synopsis, the film “will explore what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter have a royal title?

After a turbulent year, the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a second child offered some welcome relief for fans of the couple.The pair released a statement in mid-February announcing that their first child, Archie, was “going to be a big brother”, accompanied by a black-and-white photograph of them underneath a tree.The news was particularly poignant, as Meghan had previously revealed in a moving essay for the New York Times that she had suffered a miscarriage in summer 2020. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote.During their sensational...
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Archie Harrison makes surprise appearance in trailer for Prince Harry's upcoming documentary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Harrison made a surprise appearance in the trailer for the upcoming docuseries, titled The Me You Can't See. Prince Harry, who has joined forces with Oprah Winfrey, gave fans the first glimpse of the new mental health series on Monday afternoon. The show will premiere on Apple TV+ on 21 May, when all episodes will be available to watch.