BILL LEWIS: Don't Get Lost in Translation, Harry.

Despite their plaintive pleas for privacy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be doing anything but shying away from the spotlight. Chatting with Oprah (and dropping a bombshell or two along the way), signing lucrative business deals with companies about whose products they have little familiarity (the Hunter Biden approach?), and hobnobbing with Hollywood glitterati. And now Harry has questioned the value of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution in a podcast. None of those actions add up to the idea of keeping a low profile.