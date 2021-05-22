newsbreak-logo
Mid-Prairie Board Approves Pay Raises

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

The Mid-Prairie School Board recently moved forward with a package of raises for staff members. Superintendent Mark Schneider recommended a 2.9% increase for principals, directors, central office staff, assistant athletic director and middle school dean. This increase coincides with a package that was approved for teachers and support staff at an earlier board meeting. Home school assistance program administrative staff and hourly teaching staff will receive one-time increases which differ from the 2.9% increase due to varying circumstances with the overall goal of making them comparable to other similar positions across the state. These raises were approved unanimously.

