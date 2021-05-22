The secret to Nikola Jokic’s unique gift: “I think I could play with anybody”

BKN (-9.5) vs. IND, O/U: 237.5. Four of the six games on tonight's slate have spreads of at least 8.5 points. Trying to predict blowouts isn't something I'd normally recommend, but it makes sense on a shorter slate like this one to target games that project to be competitive. In this case, two of the premier spend-up options in Nikola Jokic ($10,900) and Stephen Curry ($10,300) happen to be playing in those games, so it isn't a stretch to make them a priority. The GS-MIN matchup should be uptempo, and the Warriors are likely to be without Kelly Oubre, meaning Kent Bazemore will be a popular cheap value play. As far as the TOR-DEN matchup goes, the Nuggets have been an appealing team to target recently as the absence of Jamal Murray, and Will Barton has funneled usage to the likes of Jokic and Michael Porter, while Facundo Campazzo has been impressive starting at point guard. The Raptors have viable run-back options as the salaries of their big three have all come down over the past week. As things stand, it looks like we will have most of the significant news before lock, and that would be a welcome change from the recent chaos.