Take the family to Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City, MD boardwalk kite contest. Flickr Award-winning photo by Lee Cannon.

There are so many fun and exciting things to do this summer in Ocean City, MD. It is the place you want to go for tourist activities, a movie on the beach, and a beach dance party.

Take time to hit the golf course, play miniature golf with the kids, explore an educational tour at the Center for the Arts, and enjoy the culinary delights of crabs and seafood in abundance.

Let’s look at some things to make your trip to Ocean City memorable and fun.

Ocean City Boardwalk. Lee Cannon/Flickr

Tours, Sightseeing Opportunities, and Wild Ponies

With so many exciting things for the family to do and see in Ocean City, MD, why not start with a video to get to know more about what's available in the city? What are the best locations to see?

25 Best Things to Do in Ocean City, MD

From distilleries to ghost walks, a lovely tour of the bay to a look around some of the best places to eat some crabs and seafood, there always fun on tap in OCMD. You definitely need to have some crabs in OCMD; that's what the city is famous for; unless you don't like crabs, you must try them.

Ocean City, MD wild ponies of Assateague Island. Don Kasak/Flickr.

Take a trip to Assateague Island to view and photograph wild ponies. However, these ponies might bite or kick a stranger who approaches them. Therefore, it is not a good idea to pet or feed them. Typically, if you don't bother them, they won't bother you. But keep your distance.

The Center for the Arts exhibits for Maryland's First Lady Yumi Hogan. Steve Kwak/Flickr

Visit the Center for the Arts

Believe it or not, the photo above is a work of art, not food. According to the contributor, “First Lady Yumi Hogan Attends Reception for Her Solo Art Exhibition by Steve Kwak at Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th Street Ocean City, MD.”

While in Ocean City, a vast number of artistic delights can be partaken in. From the amazing performing arts center where you can witness live performances at the Center for the Arts.

There are so many works of art by outstanding local artists, and regional artists alike are displayed. There’s always more to see, take in, and appreciate when it comes to the rich artistic culture here.

For instance, 15 May 2021 is Virtual Movie Night at the Center. This month, two short films are available live, or stream later on the Center’s Facebook page are Malpractice at 7 pm and Full Moon at 8 pm.

Check the Center’s calendar for more activities like virtual and live classes from pottery to winemaking that might coincide with your travel plans.

On the Beach at Ocean City, Maryland

Explore the boardwalk and all the shops there, play in the sand, swim, and surf. There are all kinds of tours during the day, but there are also free fun things to do on the beach at night, such as dancing, movies, and more.

Movie on Beach 2020. Sam Dixon/Flickr

Enjoy time with the family on the ocean shore. Although the movie shown above was from 2020, movies on the beach will begin in 2021 on 2 June. There are free movies on the beach at 118th Street Beach on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday nights, beginning at 8:30 or when it gets dark. You and the family can sit back, relax, enjoy the time together and take in a great movie.

There’s a beach dance party on Tuesdays, where it is easy to let loose, unwind, and dance all the stresses of life away.

With so many fun and exciting activities available, it is easy to like Ocean City for a summer vacation with the family. Go to the beach, lay in the sun, work on your tan, and have a good time.

Ripley's Believe It or Not on the Ocean City beach. Dough4872/Wikimedia

I’ll leave you with a YouTube video by Wining Day Trippers.

Top 5 Ocean City, MD Restaurants

I would recommend Mad Fish; however, they had a recent fire, and it will be a while before they can re-open. Next, I would have to say, On the Bay Seafood at 4204 Coastal Highway for the best of Maryland’s soft-shell crabs.

Whether it’s food, tours, appreciating the arts, or just having some fun on the beach, day or night, Ocean City, MD, will provide fun for all.