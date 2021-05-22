newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Into the Darkness

By Alex Saveliev
Film Threat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary Danish editor Anders Refn, partly known for his work with Lars von Trier, rarely ventures into directing; he’s helmed less than half a dozen features in a career spanning over six decades. Now 77 years young, he oversees the epic WWII drama Into the Darkness. The result is less than the sum of its frequently fabulous parts.

filmthreat.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anders Refn
Person
Lars Von Trier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#The Darkness#Into Darkness#Drama#Danish#Hbo#Jewish#Germans#Swastika#The Nazis#Trickery#Period Detail#Industrialist Karl#Restraint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
News Break
Movies
Country
Germany
Related
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Dark Psychic – “Hallucination”

Electronic rock duo Dark Psychic released their debut full-length album. It’s a record that puts you right in the world of a computer, full of danceable grooves and jog-friendly riffs. Think TRON, but with the technology of today, radiating a knack for risk and adventure. We definitely hope Dark Psychic create some visuals to go with these songs – it’s an industrial-strength soundtrack to an underground party.
Chicago, ILchicagotheatrereview.com

A Hand Reaching Out in the Darkness

Just as a cool glass of water slakes our thirst on a hot summer day, the Goodman Theatre has returned, quenching a need that audiences may have forgotten was missing. One of Chicago’s best-loved theatres has returned with a polished, new, live production. And it’s not simply a streamed version of an old presentation: it’s all-new and first-rate. In the premiere of Goodman’s series of live, televised productions, we have three great, new scripts brought to life in fully-produced, live-acted presentations. After more than a year, audiences are finally going to be able to replenish their souls and intellects with another superior Goodman production.
TV & Videosjamonkey.com

Bring Home The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

Share this post with friends! This post may contain affiliate links. Enter to win a copy at the bottom of this post. Follow the trail – find the killer! Get ready to test your investigation skills with TNT’s award-winning psychological thriller as Warner Bros Home Entertainment brings more plot twists and shocking turns with the release of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness on Blu-ray and DVD on May 18, 2021. Uncover the secrets and go on an edge-of-your-seat journey with all 8 episodes from the second season, plus enjoy the captivating extra features including a season 1 recap, behind-the-scenes featurettes, a set tour, and series overview! The Alienist: Angel of Darkness is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray, which includes a Digital Copy (US Only). The Alienist: Angel of Darkness is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Lies Of P Is The Dark Souls Of Pinocchio

Announced with a stylish and undeniably intriguing trailer, Neowiz and Round8 studio are bringing a Souls-like Pinocchio experience to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Truly, playing as Pinocchio in a souls-style game is only suited for such powerful platforms. First, check out the story trailer below to get a sense of the environments and style.
Video GamesRoger Ebert

Head Into the Darkness of Resident Evil Village

Video game coverage at RogerEbert.com began with an examination of how the Capcom games and the Screen Gems films in the “Resident Evil” series have influenced one another, and other franchises. Now it's time to return to this universe of unimaginable creatures. The “Resident Evil” franchise turns 25 this year, and it’s been an incredible quarter-century that has marked it as one of the most successful series of all time. What’s interesting is how much the game series has changed, starting life as a definitive example of survival horror (limited supplies, heavy on atmosphere) and then shifting into something more action-heavy in outings like “Resident Evil 5” and “Resident Evil 6.” 2017’s “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” both returned the series to its horror-based roots and rewrote the structure of the franchise, making it into a first-person, terrifying experience that recalled “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” more than “Night of the Living Dead.” Four years later, Capcom has unleashed “Resident Evil Village” (in the right font the first four letters of ‘Village’ can be read as ‘VIII,’ making it clearer that this is a series entry and not a spin-off), a game that again shifts the tone in both positive and negative ways. It’s a game that frustrated me with some of its design, but that’s ultimately an immersive experience, which is what hardcore fans like yours truly want from a “Resident Evil”—to get lost, to get scared, and to get out, barely.
Entertainmentpremierpopc.com

Vincent Price Joins the Mistress of the Dark

The Mistress of the Dark herself, Elvira, returns to monthly comic books and this time she’s joined by fellow horror comedy legend Vincent Price!. The two titans of terror and comedy unite in comics for the very first time as Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents Elvira Meets Vincent Price! The ghost of Price has a mission that only the macabre maven can assist him with. The apocalypse is coming, and it’s heading straight to livestreaming for binge-watching! Leave it to a fabled lost film to save the day, if only our horror hostess and spectral companion can find it in time.
Books & LiteratureA Cup of Jo

I Want to Marry This Darkly Funny Book

I just finished a book that made my head explode. It. Was. So. Good…. Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason. The premise: When Martha was 17, a bomb went off in her brain. For decades after, she suffers through bouts of depression or rage that can hit her at any time. She knows something is wrong with her but she doesn’t know what it is. Still, her hilarious sister, Ingrid, and adoring husband, Patrick, stand by her. Until she turns 40 and blows everything up.
Books & LiteratureCaledonian Record-News

Carl Doerner: Sitting In Darkness

In the 1950s Americans inhabited a Norman Rockwell world. He’s the New England painter who created canvases and cover images for popular magazines of the time. Take a peek on line. They were of the abundant Thanksgiving table, illustrations of President Roosevelt’s declared “four freedoms” the country was seeking for its people - freedom of speech, of worship, from want, and from fear. These noble objectives were illustrated by Rockwell.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

MOROKH – ALL THE DARKNESS LOOKS ALIVE

(Andy Synn dives back into the darkness once more with the new album from Russian Blackened Hardcore bruisers Morokh) You know what they say… once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action. And, as it happens, this is the third album from Russia in just over a...
EntertainmentBatman News

Legends of the Dark Knight #1 review

In following DC’s latest trend of relaunching popular titles, they’ve once again started publishing Legends of the Dark Knight. I haven’t had the opportunity to read a ton of the original run, or the previous digital first one, but I do love the idea of an anthology series that gives writers a little more time to explore their stories. It’s a fun format that opens up the title for fantastic stories, new creative teams, and provides enough variety that if you’re not a fan there’s not too long of a wait for something new to start.
Video GamesGematsu

Wing of Darkness launch trailer

Publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment and developer Production Exabilities have released the launch trailer for high-speed 3D shooter Wing of Darkness. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. Story. Wars between nations are no longer conflicts between people; rather, they have become struggles for survival as humanity...
Home & GardenThe Christian Science Monitor

Watching for some good in dark times

On a dead-quiet pandemic Tuesday morning last spring, my husband, Paul, and I regarded our trim New Jersey colonial. It’s startling to view one’s home from the street. At a safe remove, you see it as just another house. It was with those eyes that we considered it and talked...
Sciencereasonandmeaning.com

Sagan: Science as a Candle in the Dark

With all the deserved hoopla over the new version of Carl Sagan’s classic TV series “Cosmos,” I wanted to call attention to his wonderful but often overlooked book:. It was an excellent text for my college courses in critical thinking, deftly distinguishing science from pseudo-science, and the reasonable from the unreasonable.
ReligionAdvocate Messenger

Real power in a dark world

The local news leads off with murder and violent crime reports. The national news continually focuses on the negative impact of everything. Much of what is reported completely contradicts what was reported last week. We can get all this bad news 24-7-365. I find it is overwhelming people with darkness and gloom.
Books & Literatureawesomegang.com

Lords of the Sands by Paul Yoder

A must read for fans of high fantasy epics, this sword and sorcery high adventure series will be your new favorite fantasy read. The army of the dead has begun to rally from their recent defeat, slaughtering the nomads of the out-regions. Reza, the saren knight responsible for the arisen...
Books & Literaturethepassivevoice.com

Darkly Humorous Books About Relationships

Dark humor. Wry, mordant. Frame it however you want—yin and yang, chiaroscuro, tragedy and comedy—nothing is more life-affirming, nothing makes me feel more connected to humanity, more humbled by the resiliency of the human spirit, than a person’s ability to crack a joke at a low point. The women and...
Musicedmidentity.com

Drive Into the Darkness with Sysdemes’ ‘Accelerate’

Sysdemes returns to his home among the mau5trap horde with the release of his latest EP filled with surreal soundscapes, Accelerate. Since its inception, mau5trap has proven time and time again that it’s a label that has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge sounds from rising artists in the scene. Their growing roster is teeming with talent and one of the names that stuck out over the past few years is Sysdemes – especially after he delivered the Fade, Youth, and Inertia EPs on the imprint.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Charles Shares a Glimpse Into a Dark Affair on “Impudent Hussy”

Charlotte Ercoli Coe is a videographer and editor who’s worked with Chloë Sevigny, Weyes Blood, Dorian Electra, and Neon Indian. Her work in film and music overlapped when she decided she wanted complete creative control over all artistic facets in her films, which included the music. Alongside each other, her film and music career have simultaneously blossomed: She recently founded Simulacra Pictures and is getting ready to release her sophomore album under the name Charles. She’s shared a couple tracks from her forthcoming album Let’s Start a Family Tonight, and today we get the final single, “Impudent Hussy,” before the album’s release on May 21.
Sex Crimesdailyutahchronicle.com

Weglinski: Dark Humor Is Actually Offensive

Recently a “hilarious joke” surfaced on TikTok. On April 24, a group of men planned on sexually assaulting women and children. They went as far as saying it was a holiday, calling it — disgustingly — “National Rape Day.” When I first saw the video — which has since been taken down — I felt shocked and outraged. I couldn’t fathom how this could be funny to anyone. I remember my girlfriends in our group chat trying to make light of this horrible situation, saying that we’d use our tasers and pepper sprays if any guy tried to mess with us. However, behind our fronts, we genuinely felt concerned for our safety. What would happen on April 24? Would we need to take more precautions than we normally do?