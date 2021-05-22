Ja Morant meets the moment and leads the Grizzlies to the playoffs
SAN FRANCISCO – Memphis Grizzlies are heading to the playoffs due to Ja Morant He achieved the most important moment of his young career. The 21-year-old scored 35 points, scored six rebounds and provided six assists in a superb 117-112 extra-time victory over the Golden State Warriors. Not only did the victory give Grizzlies an eighth and final place in the Western Conference Qualifiers, but it gave Morant the added advantage of knocking out the two best players. Stephen Curry And a proud group of warriors in the process.amicohoops.net