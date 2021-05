STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 150,000-square-foot, four-story self-storage facility is being built in New Brighton, the Advance has learned. The new facility, at 600 Richmond Terrace at the corner of Franklin Avenue, will accommodate about 1,000 self-storage units and will be a CubeSmart operation, according to Ben Atkins, president of the Brooklyn-based Abington Square Partners, which owns and is constructing the building.