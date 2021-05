The idea of starting a food pantry for the pets of families experiencing difficult life/financial circumstances began sometime in the mid-2000’s. Monadnock Humane Society’s (MHS) Pet Food Pantry was set up to provide short term support for families living in Cheshire county who would otherwise not be able to feed or care for their pet. Keeping pets with their families is, perhaps, more important during these difficult times than when times are good. Keeping pets with the families they love (and who love them) has made this an extremely important program, recognized not only by local citizens, but also by local companies like C&S Wholesale Grocers and UNFI who donate generously to keep the pet food shelves stocked.