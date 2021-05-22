newsbreak-logo
Pistons, Grizz, Mavs grab NBA 2K League Tipoff playoff spots

bostonnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePistons GT, Grizz Gaming and Mavs Gaming won their groups Friday night, advancing to the quarterfinals of the NBA 2K League's The Tipoff tournament. Magic Gaming, who didn't play Friday, also booked a playoff berth as the lone wild-card team joining seven group winners. The Pistons went 4-0 toroll through...

Detroit Pistons: Re-sign or bye-bye? What to do with expiring contracts

Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Detroit, Frank Jackson, National Basketball Association, Wayne Ellington, Hamidou Diallo, sports season. With the 2020-2021 NBA regular season finally completed, the Detroit Pistons and nine other teams can now officially start looking toward their offseason moves, with four more teams set to join them following the NBA’s play-in tournament.
Miami Heat: 'Others' shine in win over Pistons to close season, 120-107

The Miami Heat have finished the 2020-21 NBA regular season. Going out with a bang, sort of, they played their last contest without most of their current regular starting crew in tow. Starting the game for the Miami Heat on Sunday were Tyler Herro, Precious Achiuwa, Nemanja Bjelica,... ★ FURTHER...
Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

DETROIT (AP) Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20 for...
Maxey will start Sunday's game against the Magic, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. With a number of regulars sitting, the rookie will be in the lineup alongside George Hill, Furkan Korkmaz, Dwight Howard and Shake Milton. May 12, 2021 12:48 AM. 76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Drops 11 points off...
NBA News: Heat's Available Players Against Pistons

The Miami Heat lost their chance at the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 122-108 on Saturday evening. Therefore, the Heat are locked in as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and have nothing to play for on Sunday when they close out their season in Detroit against the Pistons.
Heat aim to finish strong vs. Pistons

The Miami Heat could be looking at a playoff rematch after they visit the Detroit Pistons in both teams' regular-season finale on Sunday. Miami (39-32), which dropped a 122-108 decision to Milwaukee on Saturday night, resides in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Barring any change in playoff positioning on Sunday, Miami would play the third-place Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
Pistons close out the season with lose at home to the Heat

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons ended the season like it started, on a losing streak. Saddiq Bey netted 22 points but the Pistons lost their season finale 120-107 to the Miami Heat at home Sunday. Detroit ends the year on a five-game skid after starting the season...
Pistons finish near the bottom but have reasons for optimism

DETROIT (AP) — Troy Weaver's first season as Detroit's general manager ended with the Pistons holding the second-worst record in the league. Finally, though, it felt like the future looks a little brighter for this franchise. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
Detroit Pistons secure second-best odds in NBA draft lottery with 120-107 loss to Heat

Despite their 20-52 record, the 2020-21 season was a memorable one for the Detroit Pistons. All four 2020 draft picks — Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and Saben Lee — showed promise. Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee, Detroit’s two offseason splashes in free agency, delivered the best seasons of their careers. Several of the newcomers, particularly Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson, also had strong seasons and have positioned themselves well entering restricted free agency this summer.
Goran Dragic (back) inactive for Heat's Sunday matchup against Pistons

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Dragic will receive the night off after Miami's veteran guard was ruled out for back injury management reasons. Expect Tyler Herro to play a lead offensive role against a Detroit team ranked 15th in defensive efficiency.
Detroit Pistons Officially Secure The Second-Worst Record In The NBA aka The Perfect Tank-Job & Troy Weaver Is An Elite GM

The Pistons lost their season finale tonight to the Miami Heat, 107-120, thus securing the second best odds to get the #1 Overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, behind the T-Wolves. Knowing our recent luck with the lottery balls, we’ll probably end up getting the 5th pick (being semi-sarcastic but not really lol), but this is the best draft class in years and as long as you’re in the top-5 you’ll get a stud. As long as we get one of Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, or Jonathan Kuminga, we’ll land with a stud. However, obviously I’d want to land with one of the first three players mentioned. Cunningham has been the consensus #1 overall player in the draft, but tbh I prefer Mobley. But I’ll get into more detail about prospect analysis as we get closer to the draft. I just want to congratulate Troy Weaver on the perfect tank-job of a season. Not only did he secure a top pick in the draft, but him and head coach Dwane Casey were able to develop their young players. Saddiq Bey most likely will make 1st Team All-Rookie, Isaiah Stewart proved to be a huge diamond in the rough and might make one of the rookie teams himself, Killian was able to get some valuable experience despite being sidelined with an injury for a decent time of the year, and Sekou showed that he’s ready to take it to the next level after Casey started giving him more minutes in the latter half of the year. Saben Lee wasn’t too shabby either for a rookie and Frank Jackson turned out to be a great signing. It might have been a very frustrating year for us fans, but the worst is very much behind us and we have a very bright future with maybe the most exciting upcoming offseason the Pistons have ever had. Don’t just take it from me, coach said it himself:
Heat to Rest Starters Versus Pistons

Most NBA teams with nothing left to prove are electing to rest their starters on the final day of the regular season, and the Miami Heat are no different. The Heat are locked into the sixth spot regardless of the outcome tonight, and they are using that as an opportunity to sit most of their starters against the Detroit Pistons.
The Detroit Pistons won 20 games this season. Here's why Troy Weaver sees brighter days

When Troy Weaver joined the Oklahoma City Thunder as assistant general manager in 2008, he endured a season of losing before the team emerged as an annual playoff contender. In 2008-09, the Thunder won just 23 games. The following season, they won 50 games and took the eventual NBA champion-Los Angeles Lakers to six games before bowing out in the first round. In Weaver’s fourth season, the Thunder made the Finals.
NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Sunday vs. Pistons; Goran Dragic Questionable

The Heat are technically still in contention for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, but their fate is no longer in their own hands. They will be seeded sixth if the Knicks take care of business on Sunday afternoon vs. the Celtics, so there’s a chance that this game is inconsequential.
GAME PREVIEW: Heat visit Pistons on final day of regular season

The Miami Heat (39-32) hit the road after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to face the Detroit Pistons (20-51) in the final day of the 2020-21 NBA regular season. There is still plenty to play for, with a slim chance of escaping a first round matchup with the Bucks — though they will need other teams to cooperate for that to happen. Looking at Detroit’s lengthy injury report, which features former Heat players Rodney McGruder and Wayne Ellington, lets you know just how low the stakes are for the lottery-bound Pistons today.
Heat blast Pistons 120-107 in season finale, will officially play Bucks in first round

On a night with few bodies available, the Miami Heat cruised past the Detroit Pistons, 120-107, in its season finale Sunday evening in Detroit, Mich. Miami finishes its COVID-shortened season with a 40-32 record and become victors in 12 of its final 16 games. The team also finish the season 8-4 in the second night of back-to-backs. The Pistons, losing their fifth straight, close their season at 20-52 — their worst winning percentage (.278) since the 1993-94 season.