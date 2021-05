The Real Housewives of Orange County has undergone a dramatic change from its first seasons that put Real Housewives on the map. Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of the OC, is out, and left kicking and screaming along the way. Can you really blame Bravo after her involvement in the Brooks Ayers cancer scam? Her best amiga Tamra Judge left with her, even though they both seem like they’d pick up their oranges in a heartbeat if production asked. Long gone are the days of fancy pants Heather Dubrow and getting naked wasted with Gretchen Rossi. And after the mess of Season 15, it’s obvious the show needs to make a change for it to be as good as the old days.