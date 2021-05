After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, the spring rally of the Bemidji-Park Rapids Zone of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League is scheduled for Thursday, May 20 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 310 W. Main in Baudette. The theme is “Let the Children Come to Me,” Matthew 19:14. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Pastor Sorenson will lead opening and closing devotions, and the host pastor will lead the Bible study. Featured afternoon speaker is Rev. Dennis McManus, on the topic of Project 24, Kenya’s Orphans. The ingathering will be health and hygiene items for students at Lake of the Woods Elementary School. Officers will be elected during the business meeting.