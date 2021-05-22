newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware, OH

BVMS students give back

By Glenn Battishill
Delaware Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Buckeye Valley Middle School recently completed a service project and donated calming kits and care bags to the children staying at Turning Point. Tina Francis, the career technical education coordinator at Buckeye Valley Middle School and the Delaware Area Career Center, said she has a good relationship with Turning Point and has had Robin McNeal, a teen advocate at Turning Point, speak to students about healthy relationships. Francis said she and her students have volunteered before and created acrylic pieces for Turning Point in the past. This year, however, she decided to try something new.

www.delgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Delaware, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical Education#Charity#School Education#Community Education#Community Care#Technical School#Bvms#Turning Point#Modern Woodmen Financial#Dacc#Students#Finance Lessons#Calming Kits#Healthy Decisions#Career Pathways#Volunteer Options#Empathetic Skills#Healthy Relationships#Teen#Care Bags
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Morrow, OHmorrowcountysentinel.com

HelpLine offers suicide prevention courses

HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties is getting the word out about their QPR community training on how to help someone who might be suicidal. Susan Hanson, Executive Director of HelpLine, said QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer. She said HelpLine has trained all sorts of community groups, school...
Delaware, OHDelaware Gazette

DACC welders win competitions

A team of students from the Delaware Area Career Center are headed to a national competition after taking first place in the SkillsUSA Ohio Welding Fabrication Competition last month. Comprised of Big Walnut seniors in the DACC’s welding program, the team — Blaize Foster, Cole Duff and Luke Chiles —...
Delaware County, OHDelaware Gazette

Firm celebrating 70 years

Manos, Martin, and Pergram Co., LPA represents one of Delaware’s longest-running businesses, and this year, it is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary in the community. Originally founded in the city by Peter Manos in 1951, the law firm merged with the Columbus-based firm of Steve Martin and his former partner in 1990 to form the current group.
Delaware County, OHDelaware Gazette

Leadership group assists DPHD

The Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce recently participated in two vaccine initiatives. On April 22 and 29, the Leadership Delaware County Class of 2021 supplied volunteers necessary to assist with an open clinic at SourcePoint. A total of 22 Leadership Delaware County participants contributed 130 volunteer hours to vaccinate 817 patients.
Delaware County, OHDelaware Gazette

SourcePoint launches new website

SourcePoint, the county’s most comprehensive aging services provider, announced Wednesday the launch of its newly designed website at MySourcePoint.org. The new site features improved functionality and navigation, a dynamic, responsive design, and accessibility solutions. The new website highlights the nonprofit organization’s key services and programs for Delaware County adults ages...
Delaware County, OHDelaware Gazette

Volunteens can earn service hours at DCDL

The Delaware County District Library has had a long history of providing volunteer opportunities for teenagers and high school students within the community. We call this group of teen volunteers our Volunteens!. Even though we haven’t had volunteers or Volunteens in the building since last March, we have been able...
Delaware, OHowu.edu

BIPOC Students Wellness Moment

Studies have found that students who identify as Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) face additional mental health challenges because of racial and pandemic-related stressors. There is no one way to address BIPOC mental health because there is no one mental health need for all BIPOC students. Across racial groups, there can be vast differences in underlying causes of mental illness, social stigmas, and access to effective treatment. Understanding these differences and the resources available is the first step to improving mental health. We invite you to BOPIC Students Wellness Moment during this year’s Mental Health Awareness Month. This event will be a conversation on mental health, the unique challenges BIPOC students face, and resources.
Delaware County, OHDelaware Gazette

Helping volunteers make connections

Connections Volunteer Center (Connections), a program of HelpLine, is celebrating 25 years of service to the Delaware County community. Founded in 1996 through a grant provided by the United Way of Delaware County and SourcePoint (then Council for Older Adults), Connections opened its doors at the Andrews House – where it’s still located today – to match volunteers of all ages and backgrounds with meaningful experiences.
Delaware StatePosted by
1808Delaware

Landmarks Of Delaware County: OWU Student Observatory

In 1896, the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University welcomed a substantial new addition — a wonderful observatory constructed, according to a college catalogue of the time, “…after the most approved modern ideas.”. The building was the idea of noted OWU Professor Hiram Mills Perkins, himself an institution and one of...
Delaware, OHDelaware Gazette

Woodward receives 500 COSI kits

Students at Woodward Elementary School in Delaware will be participating in the COSI Science Festival this month after COSI dropped off 500 science kits for students this week. The kits were dropped off Tuesday by staff and volunteers from COSI and CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society. Principal...
Delaware, OHDelaware Gazette

Free lunches to continue

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education discussed free lunches in the district, honored a local business, and approved graduation for the class of 2021 during a meeting held Monday in the board room at Willis Education Center. Superintendent Heidi Kegley announced the National School Lunch Program, which has been...
Delaware County, OHDelaware Gazette

SourcePoint recruiting new board members

The SourcePoint Board of Directors seeks candidates to serve on the organization’s governing board for terms beginning in 2022. The nonprofit organization provides professional expertise, services, and programs to help Delaware County adults live well after 55. SourcePoint provides in-home care services, resources for family caregivers, and community programs that benefit the health and wellness of adults ages 55 and older.
Delaware, OHDelaware Gazette

Students design adult tricycles

Students at the Delaware Area Career Center recently designed, built, and test drove adult tricycles as part of an assignment in the Engineering Technology course. Engineering Technology Instructor Nick Steffen said he got the idea for the project after playing with his children and thinking that designing adult tricycles would make for a good challenge for his students.
Delaware StateDelaware Gazette

DCHS program to focus on Delaware’s Second Ward

The Delaware County Historical Society is offering a historic tour of Delaware’s Second Ward. Learn the history of this culturally rich corner of the city by taking part in a van tour scheduled for May 1-2. The tour will begin in front of Woodward Elementary School at the corner of Washington and Harrison streets.
Delaware County, OHDelaware Gazette

Awards celebrate downtown excellence

Main Street Delaware has honored seven businesses, organizations, and individuals with 2020 awards for the positive impact they made on the historic downtown and local community during an unprecedented year. Main Street Delaware celebrated its award winners throughout National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, by presenting them with plaques and recording...
Delaware, OHDelaware Gazette

Boardman Arts Park to host community day

The Boardman Arts Park invites the community to visit the park on Saturday, May 1, for the presentation of new art, including a one-day-only piece in support of Skin Cancer Awareness Month. From 10 a.m. to noon, visitors can watch the installation of the park’s iconic sails, with a new...