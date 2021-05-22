BVMS students give back

Studies have found that students who identify as Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) face additional mental health challenges because of racial and pandemic-related stressors. There is no one way to address BIPOC mental health because there is no one mental health need for all BIPOC students. Across racial groups, there can be vast differences in underlying causes of mental illness, social stigmas, and access to effective treatment. Understanding these differences and the resources available is the first step to improving mental health. We invite you to BOPIC Students Wellness Moment during this year’s Mental Health Awareness Month. This event will be a conversation on mental health, the unique challenges BIPOC students face, and resources.