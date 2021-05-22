BVMS students give back
Students at Buckeye Valley Middle School recently completed a service project and donated calming kits and care bags to the children staying at Turning Point. Tina Francis, the career technical education coordinator at Buckeye Valley Middle School and the Delaware Area Career Center, said she has a good relationship with Turning Point and has had Robin McNeal, a teen advocate at Turning Point, speak to students about healthy relationships. Francis said she and her students have volunteered before and created acrylic pieces for Turning Point in the past. This year, however, she decided to try something new.www.delgazette.com