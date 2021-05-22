newsbreak-logo
Elon Musk has revealed the next-generation Roadster. Its blistering fast and it will do the 0-60 mph in less than half the time of the $3 million Bugatti Chiron

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not uncommon for Elon Musk to go on the internet to make some really tall claims. The Tesla CEO is known for such antics and has repeatedly come under severe criticism for it. But the billionaire has delivered on many of those claims, which is why he is often called the real-life Tony Stark. The second-generation Tesla Roadster that was revealed more than three years ago was initially claimed to be capable of doing the 0-60mph sprint in a whopping 1.9 seconds, along with other impressive specs such as 620 miles of range. However, Elon in his typical style immediately announced that the insane specs announced for the Roadster were just for the base model. In 2018, Musk revealed that the company is working on a ‘SpaceX package’ that would add rocket thrusters to the electric supercar to make it even quicker. The Technoking of Tesla has finally hinted at how quick the Roadster might be with the optional package.

