newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

2021 Stock Watch — DB Tre Norwood — Stock Purchased

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the 2021 offseason has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future.

steelersdepot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Stock Watch#Db Tre Norwood#Steelers Players#Draft Pick#Versatility#Purchased Reasoning#Camp#August#Specialist Positions#Openings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL5newsonline.com

Northside alum Tre Norwood drafted by the Steelers

CLEVELAND — On Friday Fort Smith native, Tre Norwood, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with pick 245. The Oklahoma senior was taken in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. The former Northside Grizzly was named MVP of the Cotton Bowl back in December. Norwood had five interceptions in...
NFLoklahoma Sooner

Stevenson, Brown, Norwood Drafted on Day Three

NORMAN — The 2021 NFL Draft concluded Saturday with three more Sooners being selected, as running back Rhamondre Stevenson (New England Patriots) and cornerback Tre Brown (Seattle Seahawks) were taken with 15th and 32nd picks, respectively, in the fourth round and defensive back Tre Norwood (Pittsburgh Steelers) was drafted with the 18th pick in the seventh round.
NFLScarlet Nation

From OU to the NFL: Tre Norwood

Nobody would have predicted Tre Norwood to be among the early entry guys for Oklahoma after the 2019 season, but nobody would have known Norwood would have such an outstanding bounce-back season in 2020. There was some debate as to whether Norwood would play another meaningful down for the Sooners...
NFLSteelers Depot

Evaluating The Value: Oklahoma CB Tre Norwood

At pick number 245 the Steelers added to the defensive backfield with Tre Norwood. Mike Tomlin defined him as a Swiss Army knife and as a safety. He played in 39 games with 24 starts, and missed the 2019 due to a non-contact knee injury sustained in the preseason. Norwood...
NFLSteelers Depot

2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Oklahoma DB Tre Norwood

From now until the 2021 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Welcome to Pittsburgh, Tre Norwood and Pressley Harvin

The Steelers continued crafting their 2021 roster by finally selecting a defensive back, Tre Norwood from Oklahoma, in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. They then added punter Pressley Harvin from Georgia Tech. BTSC’s Michael Beck, Geoffrey Benedict, Dave Schofield and Matt Peverell break down the picks of Norwood and Harvin on the latest episode of the BTSC post-NFL Draft podcast.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tre Norwood snagged by Pittsburgh Steelers in seventh round

NORMAN, Okla. — Tre Norwood is the fifth Sooner to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the seventh and final round Saturday. Norwood, who battled injuries at times throughout his career, started 24 of 39 career games and was a playmaker with some frequency on the back end. This past season, he finished the year as the Big 12 Conference’s leader with five interceptions on his way to being an honorable mention selection. He broke up seven passes, also recording 23 total tackles.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Predicting Roles for Each Steelers Rookie in 2021

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the 2021 NFL Draft with a plan and came away with a pretty perfect group of players. From fixing the run game to finding depth on defense and allowing a smoother transition for guys like Cam Sutton were all on the agenda, and were all accomplished through seven rounds.
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers Select Oklahoma DB Tre Norwood In The Seventh Round Of The 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood with the 32nd pick of the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It was the 245 pick overall. Played in all 11 games and made five starts … all five starts came in last six contests … Big 12 co-leader and tied for third nationally with five interceptions (all came in season’s final six games) … totaled 23 tackles (12 solo, 11 assists) and two pass breakups … named Outstanding Defensive Player of the 2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic after returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and adding two tackles in win over No. 10 Florida (12/30) … registered a season-high six tackles (four solo) and an interception in the end zone in Big 12 Championship win vs. No. 8 Iowa State (12/19) … returned an interception 34 yards and tallied three stops (one solo) vs. Baylor (12/5) … notched two interceptions (both in first quarter) in first start of season at Texas Tech (10/31) … recorded three stops (two solo) at TCU (10/24) … registered three solo tackles vs. No. 22 Texas (10/10).
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Thune: Predictions on when/where all six draft-bound Sooners land

We’re mere hours away from the 2021 NFL draft, and the only certainty at this point is that Trevor Lawrence will be the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first overall selection. A contingent of six Oklahoma alumni, headlined by center Creed Humphrey and defensive end Ronnie Perkins, will represent the Sooners in this year’s festivities. Humphrey and Perkins both hope to hear their names called on Day 1, and all expectations are that both players will be off the draft board by the halfway point of Day 2 at the earliest. Rhamondre Stevenson, Adrian Ealy and Tre Brown are all safe bets as Day 3 picks, and Stevenson could very well creep into the back end of the third round. Tre Norwood is the wild card, as he’s considered a fringe draftee who may or may not find an NFL home on draft day.
NFLaudacy.com

Say this about the Steelers' 2021 draft: they were decisive

Starting in the first round, when the Najee Harris pick was in as the previous draftee was still being announced, the Steelers did not mess around. They had to have been "on the clock" less than any other team. They clearly knew who they wanted. Of course, whether or not...
NFLNorman Transcript

NFL Draft: Oklahoma's Tre Brown selected by Seattle Seahawks

NORMAN — Of all the receivers Tre Brown was most eager to compete against in the NFL, Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf was the first to come to mind. “They talk all about his physical traits, how he’s fast,” said Brown when asked who he looks forward to lining up against following his pro day on March 12.
NFLSteelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: Tre Norwood Will Be Nickel Back By End Of Season

The offseason is inevitably a period of projection and speculation, which makes it the ideal time to ponder the hypotheticals that the Pittsburgh Steelers will face over the course of the next year, whether it is addressing free agency, the draft, performance on the field, or some more ephemeral topic.
NFLsteelcityunderground.com

Steelers wrap up 2021 NFL Draft with Loudermilk, Roche, Norwood, and Harvin

The Pittsburgh Steelers rounded out their 2021 NFL Draft class by first making a trade to get into the fifth round and then adding their sixth- and seventh-round selections. Initially, the Steelers did not have a pick in the fifth round but, by trading their fourth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh grabbed the 156th pick overall this year. That allowed the Steelers to draft nine total collegiate athletes to their roster.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Seventh round pick believes he’s next Mike Hilton

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Drafted in the seventh round on Saturday, Oklahoma’s Tre Norwood thinks he is the answer to one of the Steelers big off-season questions. Who replaces Mike Hilton?. “In college I kind of played everywhere,” Norwood said. “I always prided myself in knowing every position in...
NFLUSA Today

Tre Norwood could be an answer to the Steelers Terrell Edmunds problem

On Monday it was reported the Pittsburgh Steelers were not going to pick up the fifth-year option on safety Terrell Edmunds. This means Edmunds will be allowed to hit free agency at the end of the 2021 NFL season. This doesn’t automatically preclude the Steelers from keeping Edmunds after 2021...
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

Steelers sign four draft picks

The Steelers have signed four of the team's 2021 NFL Draft picks, including defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, linebacker Quincy Roche, defensive back Tre Norwood and punter Pressley Harvin III. Loudermilk, a fifth round pick who played at the University of Wisconsin, was an All-Big Ten third team selection (media), All-Big...