2021 Stock Watch — DB Tre Norwood — Stock Purchased

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood with the 32nd pick of the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It was the 245 pick overall. Played in all 11 games and made five starts … all five starts came in last six contests … Big 12 co-leader and tied for third nationally with five interceptions (all came in season’s final six games) … totaled 23 tackles (12 solo, 11 assists) and two pass breakups … named Outstanding Defensive Player of the 2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic after returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and adding two tackles in win over No. 10 Florida (12/30) … registered a season-high six tackles (four solo) and an interception in the end zone in Big 12 Championship win vs. No. 8 Iowa State (12/19) … returned an interception 34 yards and tallied three stops (one solo) vs. Baylor (12/5) … notched two interceptions (both in first quarter) in first start of season at Texas Tech (10/31) … recorded three stops (two solo) at TCU (10/24) … registered three solo tackles vs. No. 22 Texas (10/10).