UFC middleweight prospect Edmen Shahbazyan has released a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 27. After losing to Derek Brunson via TKO in his last outing, most fans assumed that Shahbazyan would get a step down in competition for his next fight considering he’s just 23 years old and is someone who will likely have a long career in the Octagon. However, the UFC booked him against Hermansson in another tough matchup against a grappler. Although Shahbazyan had success in the first round with his striking, he began to tire after the first five minutes as he struggled to deal with the heavy grappling attack of Hermansson. In the end, Hermansson won a unanimous decision with 29-27 scorecards.