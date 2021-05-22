Weekend Butler: Where I’ll be on 9/24

When I was a tot compiling my first book, I arrived at the moment every writer dreads — many words to produce and a limited time to produce them. Crunch time. No choice in the matter. I was looking at an all-nighter. There are many who regularly go to bed at dawn. I am not one of them. Getting up at 4 AM — yeah, I can do it. But I’m no good between midnight and four, and no amount of caffeine changes that. And yet I was clearly going to need those midnight hours.