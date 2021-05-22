newsbreak-logo
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY MUSEUM: Veteran higher ed professional to become SIU’s next associate chancellor of enrollment management

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Illinois University Museum recently issued the following announcement. Wendell Williams, who has extensive experience in growing enrollment at various institutions, will become Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s next associate chancellor of enrollment management, pending approval by the SIU Board of Trustees. In his new role, effective July 1, he will...

Carbondale, ILMagic 95.1

SIU names new Chancellor of Enrollment Management

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) — A new Associate Chancellor of Enrollment Management has been hired at SIU. Wendall Williams most recently served as special assistant to the president at Texas Southern University, the same school where Chancellor Austin Lane also most recently worked. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and...
Du Quoin, ILDaily Register

Du Quoin Call ad director wins prestigious state award

Devan Vaughn, the veteran advertising director for the Du Quoin Call and the Southern Illinois LOCAL Media Group, has been named Advertising Sales Manager of the Year for 2020 by the Illinois Press Association. The awards were announced Friday from Springfield, at the end of the 2021 virtual IPA convention.
Carbondale, ILThe Southern

SIU names new enrollment chief

Wendell Williams, who has extensive experience in growing enrollment at various institutions, will become Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s next associate chancellor of enrollment management, pending approval by the SIU Board of Trustees. In his new role, effective July 1, he will lead the development of a comprehensive, multiyear strategic enrollment...
Carbondale, ILThe Southern

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook announces plans to retire

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook has announced his intent to retire next year. In an email to SIUE students Tuesday, Pembrook revealed plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. Pembrook has served as chancellor of the Metro East campus since 2016. “After the last...
Du Quoin, ILrandolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Marshall Browning adds orthopedic clinic starting in June

Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin in June will add an Orthopedic Clinic to its growing list of specialty clinics. The new clinic will be headed up by Dr. Haines Paik, a board-certified, fellowship-trained trauma and total joint surgeon. He recently joined The Orthopaedic Institute of Southern Illinois in Herrin and will begin seeing patients at Marshall Browning Hospital on the second and fourth Fridays of each month beginning June 11.
Carbondale, ILcarbondalereporter.com

HHS provides $50.3 million to businesses in Carbondale under CARES Act

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Carbondale received $50.3 million in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to numbers reported through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Illinois received $5.2 billion in health-related relief from the CARES...
Carbondale, ILDaily Register

SIU's Jacqueline Nash researches COVID-19's impact on health care

CARBONDALE -- Jacqueline Nash decided that preparing for final exams while working full-time wasn't taxing enough. She is pursuing her master's degree in health administration at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, working as a graduate/teaching assistant and holding down another job, but during finals week, she also presented her research on COVID-19 and PTSD in radiologists at an international conference.
Carbondale, ILThe Southern

Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up SIU grads, anti-litter initiative

Thumbs up to the more than 1,900 students who graduated from SIUC last weekend. Students, their parents, and friends and family were able to celebrate with outdoor events and state-guided social distancing protocols. The Southern's newest reporter, Les O'Dell featured one of those graduates in the paper — Isabel Neira. First arriving in Carbondale with an undeclared major, the Chicago native struggled with relationships and with school itself. She was on academic probation in her first semester, but decided to turn things around and pursued a major in exercise science. Despite a number of setbacks, including her mother suffering a stroke and she herself suffering from a ACL injury, she was able to graduate last weekend and she's now on her way to defining Saluki success.
Carbondale, ILcarbondalereporter.com

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY MUSEUM: Nominations open for first Simon-Edgar Statesmanship Award

Southern Illinois University Museum recently issued the following announcement. Nominations are open for the inaugural Paul Simon-Jim Edgar Statesmanship Award, which will honor an Illinois elected official who has displayed a pattern of public service characterized by vision, courage, compassion, effectiveness, civility and bipartisanship. Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon...
Illinois Stateagrinews-pubs.com

Southern Illinois conservation efforts awarded grants

WASHINGTON — Two locally driven Illinois projects were among 85 public/private partnerships nationwide awarded funding through the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The partnership projects are aimed at improving water quality, combat drought, enhance soil health, support wildlife habit, address climate change and protect agricultural viability. Illinois...
Carbondale, ILwsiu.org

OPTIONS Program Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Building

A boarding program for post-secondary students with learning disabilities, attention disorders and language based disorders is getting a new home. The OPTONS Transition to Independence program in Carbondale held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for its new building on the Brehm Preparatory School campus. Jeremy Robbins is head of Brehm...