SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY MUSEUM: Veteran higher ed professional to become SIU’s next associate chancellor of enrollment management

Thumbs up to the more than 1,900 students who graduated from SIUC last weekend. Students, their parents, and friends and family were able to celebrate with outdoor events and state-guided social distancing protocols. The Southern's newest reporter, Les O'Dell featured one of those graduates in the paper — Isabel Neira. First arriving in Carbondale with an undeclared major, the Chicago native struggled with relationships and with school itself. She was on academic probation in her first semester, but decided to turn things around and pursued a major in exercise science. Despite a number of setbacks, including her mother suffering a stroke and she herself suffering from a ACL injury, she was able to graduate last weekend and she's now on her way to defining Saluki success.