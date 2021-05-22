newsbreak-logo
Ramsey, IL

Ramsey man facing 2 Felony Counts in Fayette County Court

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Ramsey man, who was arrested following a police chase involving him and a stolen vehicle on Thursday, has been charged with two felony counts in Fayette County Court. 28 year old Randal E. Howell was charged with Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer at more than 21 miles per hour over the speed limit and that charge is a Class 4 Felony. Howell is also charged with Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. That is a Class 1 Felony. A Class 1 Felony is punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison or 15 to 30 years on an extended charge.

www.vandaliaradio.com
