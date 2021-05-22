WCHC Hosts Successful Hiking to Health Kidzfest

Twenty-seven grant awards were approved for the spring small grant cycle from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation Wednesday. The Foundation Board of Directors met at Wooden Wheel Vineyards to approve the grants of up to $5,000 each for a total of $122,799 awarded. Board Director Mark Weidman says over 50 applications were received which were evaluated by each of the directors and later by two subcommittees which narrowed the applications down to 27, 18 of them having unanimous approval, “With the nine remaining we had further discussion and there were no further issues, no one had some hard feelings about group one wanted to fund this, group two didn’t. After some minor discussion we all agreed that there were 27 great applications. The number was just a little bit over our goal which is a rough number. The foundation is doing very well financially, the casino is doing great financially, with those things that we took into consideration we decided to fund all 27 applications for this cycle.”