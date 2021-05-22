newsbreak-logo
WCHC Hosts Successful Hiking to Health Kidzfest

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington County Hospital and Clinics’ Kidzfest was welcomed by crowds of families and mild weather Friday evening in Washington’s Central Park. Rainstorms earlier in the day seemed to threaten the free health fair which didn’t have a backup location in light of the pandemic, but the sun came out to greet participants as they participated in various activities and learned more about summer health and safety tips from area businesses and organizations. KCII took part in the fun as part of our Summer Town Tour, playing music, broadcasting live, and providing public service announcements throughout the event.

