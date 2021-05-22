Experts: More illnesses are spreading as people's COVID guard drops

As people cast off their masks and venture outside more freely, doctors said they’re seeing more cases of non-COVID illness than they have in months. “The common cold and the viruses that we usually see haven’t really been around this past year with COVID, with the social distancing and masking and hand-washing,” said Dr. Steven Valassis, chairman of emergency medicine at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport. “As we now start to unmask and get together with people, you’re going to see an uptick in the normal viruses we see every year — nothing alarming, just normal stuff.”