New York Jets Flight Connections 5/22/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The Jets’ website has an article asking who will be the Jets’ “X-Factor” this year. Two votes went to Chris Herndon, and one vote went to C.J. Mosley. Both are good choices. Going a little further into the weeds, I’ll cast a vote for Justin Hardee. The Jets had terrible coverage units last year, giving up a lot of so-called hidden yardage on special teams. Hardee is one of the best in the NFL on the coverage units. His addition to the team may fly a little under the radar, but I think he is going to make a big difference in the starting field position of Jets opponents this year.