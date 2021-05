John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 ROMCO Equipment Co. team roll into Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for the inaugural Toyota Tundra 225 at the 3.426-mile, 20-turn road course in Austin, Texas. ROMCO Equipment Co. serves the earth moving, ground engaging and materials handling markets by providing superior quality construction and mining equipment. ROMCO has supported customer’s purchase decisions with outstanding parts and service for over 52 years. ROMCO will also serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 4 Tundra June 12 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.