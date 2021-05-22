newsbreak-logo
Indiana, PA

It's Happening Here

Indiana Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Glenn Miller Story” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, June Allyson and Harry Morgan, Stewart is convincingly cast as the popular bandleader in this sentimental account of his life. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

Indiana, PAwdadradio.com

MARILYN WEBER, 85

Marilyn “Lyn” Patricia Fyfe Weber, 85, of Indiana, PA, peacefully passed away on May 16, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. She was a long-time resident of Indiana, PA, having lived in Raleigh, NC for some years before returning to Indiana. Lyn was a devout Presbyterian of strong faith. She...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Seeds of Faith enrollment offered for fall

The Seeds of Faith Christian Academy is currently accepting students in Pre-K through 12th grade for the 2021-22 school year. For students living in the Indiana, Armstrong or Marion Center school districts, busing will be provided by those districts. For those living outside these districts, the SFCA is working to...
Indiana Staterecreationnews.com

Indiana, Pa., festivals attract green thumbs, music buffs

Indiana County, Pennsylvania, located in the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains, features a variety of yearly festivals, each unique in their own way. The festival season kicks off with May Mart, held on May 21 and 22. Featuring a smorgasbord of horticultural activities, May Mart is one of the area’s biggest attractions, delighting garden enthusiasts for over 40 years. More than 100 vendors will be offering an assortment of plants, garden-related wares, and crafts. There will also be an entertainment stage, children’s corner, and scrumptious food including strawberry pie and mushroom sandwiches.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

White Lace Bridal celebrates anniversary with move

White Lace Bridal, the Indiana area’s “one-stop wedding shop,” celebrated its five-year anniversary in March and has moved to a new location. Owners Cari Bailey and Jodi Bartholomew relocated White Lace Bridal from 1690 Warren Road to 80 North Ave. in White Township after purchasing the building. The business offers...
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Vaccination, good neighbors, car cruise, kite fly, etc.

Officials with Indiana County’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee want the community to know that there are many places in Indiana County that have the COVID-19 vaccine available for you and your family members. (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.)
Indiana, PAwdadradio.com

JOHN ZIAS, 98

Went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. Work, Clubs & Organizations: John joined the Navy in 1943 after hearing a fellow recruit say “Why walk when you can ride”. He proudly served 4 years in active duty during WW II. John retired from Tunnelton Mining in 1985 where he worked as a pumper, a mechanic and a shuttle car driver. John loved gardening tomatoes and cucumbers on “Gardner Alley”, spending hours turning leaves into his soil to produce a hearty crop. His most favorite place was “Porchville”, where he enjoyed the breeze of the day and the love of a little Chihuahua girl named Peanut that loved him dearly and protected him fiercely to his utter joy!
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

ICCYS to host awareness event

Indiana County Children and Youth, in conjunction with the ICCYS Citizens Advisory Board, invite the public to an awareness program on May 20 at the Rustic Lodge in Indiana. If you have ever wondered if you can help a child in need, support the county’s children or do something to enhance a child’s life, this event is the time to learn how.
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

CAMPAIGN 2021: Christopher Welch for Judge (copy)

Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, 51, has deep roots in northern Indiana County, where seven generations of his family have lived. “I believe that I can make a difference for Indiana County,” Welch said. “The residents of Indiana County want someone with common sense ideals, someone who has substantial professional experience, significant life experience, someone who has raised a family and experienced life and is rooted in and connected to the community.”
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

League of Women Voters of Indiana County presents environmental awards

The League of Women Voters of Indiana County presented the ninth annual Peggy Clark Grassroots Environmental Leadership awards at its annual meeting Friday. This award recognizes citizens, groups or businesses who show exemplary leadership and active participation in issues that involve protecting or preserving the environment. The award was established...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

First birthday: Crew Byerly

Crew Archer Byerly will turn one on May 18, 2021. He will celebrate his birthday with the help of his family the following weekend with a space-themed birthday party. He is the little brother of Logan Piper, 5, and Austen Grey, 4, and the son of Matt and Teri (Enciso) Byerly, of Indiana.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Indiana Garden Club to hold meeting

The Indiana Garden club will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. May 24 at the community gardens at Mack park. Members will be planting the club’s community garden bed, so bring your garden gloves and tools.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

CORRECTION

A pair of walk-up coronavirus vaccination clinics will be staged in conjunction with the Downtown Indiana merchants’ Third Thursday promotional events May 20 and June 17 on North Seventh Street (IRMC Park) but will be held at hours earlier than those publicized by Indiana Regional Medical Center. The clinics will...
Indiana County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

In The Spotlight | Indiana County pair aiming to help customers 'escape' in new kayaking venture

For Desiree and Mason Beppler, any chance to get outside and onto the water provides an opportunity to break away from everyday life. With the Penn Run couple embarking on launching its second kayak rental location – this one at Wilmore Dam just outside of Portage – the hope is that clients follow the simple request made in the venture’s name: Escape.
Indiana, PAwdadradio.com

NURSES AT IRMC RECOGNIZED BY DAISY FOUNDATION

The Indiana Regional Medical Center announced earlier this morning that nurses at the hospital were awarded the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses by the DAISY Foundation – a Foundation that recognizes the extraordinary and compassionate efforts by nursing professionals. IRMC announced in a news release that each honoree will receive...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Girl of the Month: Sara Kane

Sara Kane was recently named a Junior Women’s Civic Club Girl of the Month for March. She is the daughter of Robert and Kristen Kane, of Indiana. A student at Indiana Area Senior High School, she is president of the IHS Ambassadors’ Club, a Key Club executive board member, and is a member of FBLA and the IHS Leadership Seminar.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival returns

The 2021 Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival welcomes festival audiences back to downtown Indiana May 29. This year’s lineup keeps it closer to home, focusing on notable regional acts and featuring some familiar faces — such as Pittsburgh’s First Lady of the Blues, Miss Freddye, who performed here in 2019.
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Official: 'We're not anywhere close' to vaccination target

With COVID-19 infection numbers continuing to grow in Indiana County, at higher rates than for most neighboring counties and for the state itself, Indiana County leaders had a sense of urgency in a call Wednesday for county residents to roll up their sleeves for coronavirus immunization shots. What’s not the...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Let's celebrate National Police Week

Let’s show appreciation for our law enforcement this National Police Week, May 9 to 15, 2021. Police officers work to protect and serve while safeguarding our rights and freedoms guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 Proclamation and Congressional resolutions designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor the sacrifices of those killed or disabled in the line of duty and established the calendar week of May 15 as Police Week. President Kennedy proclaimed, “Whereas it is important that our people know and understand the problems, duties and responsibilities of their police departments and the necessity for cooperating with them in maintaining law and order.”
Indiana, PACourier-Express

IUP celebrates graduates

INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania held commencement ceremonies for 1,720 graduates on May 7-8 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. Students graduating in May and August were eligible to participate in the ceremonies. Three students from Punxsutawney, all 2017 graduates of Punxsutawney High School, were honored during the...
Pittsburgh, PAIndiana Gazette

CAMPAIGN 2021: George Boros, Blairsville-Saltsburg school board

George Boros, 74, grew up in Burrell Township and is a longtime resident of Blacklick Township, having lived there for 43 years. He is a 1965 graduate of Blairsville High School and graduated from the Electronics Institute, in Pittsburgh, after studying engineering design and technology. He and his wife, Shirley,...