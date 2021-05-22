newsbreak-logo
Cumberland, MD

Cumberland man charged in South End assault

By Cumberland Times-News
Cumberland Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND — A city man was charged Friday for allegedly assaulting a woman at a South Street residence, Cumberland Police said. Aaron Michael Ashby, 29, was served a criminal summons for second-degree assault in connection with the May 17 incident. Ashby was released pending trial in district court.

