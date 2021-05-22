Cumberland man charged in South End assault

On Sunday, May 9th, 2021 the Cumberland Police Department responded to a W. First Street residence for the report of a fight in progress. When officers arrived, they observed several subjects involved in a disturbance. Officers contacted a male that was yelling who was identified as Clayton Shaquille Booker who continued to cause a disturbance in the officers’ presence. Booker was warned by officers but continued his behavior. Officer then spoke with a female that claimed that she and Booker had been involved in an argument and at some point, Booker struck the female in the chest and destroyed some of her personal property. Officers noticed an injury to the female consistent with her statement. Booker was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property, assault, and disturbing the peace. He was taken before the District Court Commissioner and was released on his own personal recognizance pending trial.