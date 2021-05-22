newsbreak-logo
Washington State

Registration Open for Washington Library Summer Reading Program

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Public Library will be utilizing Central Park for several activities as part of their summer reading program this year. This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World,” and kids can do just that with a Chalk the Walk – Town Square Edition from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday June 10th. Families are encouraged to bring chalk and decorate the square for the public to enjoy during the farmers market that evening.

