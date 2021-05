Three days after the close of Auburn softball’s season, starting third baseman Madison Koepke entered the transfer portal according to a source. The Tigers finished their season with two losses in the first round of the NCAA tournament. They fell 5-4 to UCF and then 1-0 to Kennesaw State. Following their elimination, they concluded their season with a 27-24 overall record and a 7-17 SEC record. Eleven of their losses were one-run losses, and 16 were by two runs or less.