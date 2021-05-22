Canvas, Pirate Promise Program and Data Center Equipment Upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. ATN Launches the Industry’s First Optic Upgrade Program. American Technology Network (ATN), a leader in the tech optic industry, is launching the industry’s first upgrade program for rifle scopes. Like a phone upgrade program, ATN is launching a portal on May 18, 2021, that customers who have bought the legacy X-Sight 2 HD Day/Night Scope or X-Sight 4K Pro can be used to trade the product in for a brand new X-Sight 4K Pro Scope or Customers can choose a premium Mossy Oak Bottomland, Break-Up Country, or Elements Terra camouflage pattern. Through the online portal, customers can select the product they wish to trade in, and ATN will provide them with an instant credit to use towards their purchase of a new scope. ATN sends the customer their newly purchased scope alongside a box and a return shipping label for their older scope. Currently, no other optics provider has established such a program for their customers, continuing to differentiate ATN from the competition.