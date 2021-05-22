newsbreak-logo
Laramie, WY

Dobby's top five of favorite things

By AMBER TRAVSKY Outdoors columnist
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDobby sits at the chain-link fence, eyes glued on the door of the house; it has his undivided attention. This happens every time we pass the house on the corner. Dobby is looking for his best pal, Ash. Ash is a blue heeler/cattle dog that is the same age and size as Dobby. Playing with Ash is the top item on Dobby’s “Favorite Things to Do” list. That item really includes all dogs that might want to play. Dobby can be relentless in his play mode, though, and many dogs tire of him rather quickly. Ash is one of the few to put up with him for more than a short bout.

